Marin’s Book Passage hosts country music performer and chef Martina McBride at noon on Saturday, March 30, at Napa’s Calmére Estate Winery, (formerly Liana Estates).
Book Passage’s Cooks with Books series includes a meal and book signing will promote McBride's cookbook, "Martina’s Kitchen Mix."
Tickets are $145 per person or $255 per couple. The price includes the meal, wine, tax, gratuity and a signed copy of the book.
Advance reservations are required and can be made at bookpassage.com or by calling (415) 927-0960. Calmére Estate Winery is at 2750 Las Amigas Road, Napa.