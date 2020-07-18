Taste of the Valley: Dinners at the Grove continue

Taste of the Valley: Dinners at the Grove continue

CIA at Copia

The Grove at the CIA at Copia in Napa. 

 Emma K. Morris photo

The CIA at Copia is continuing to serve nightly suppers outside in the Grove in Napa. A prix-fixe menu is available from 5 to 9 p.m. beneath the grove of olive trees, surrounded by the gardens that provide inspiration -- and produce -- for the dinners.

Safety and social distancing protocols are rigorously observed, with the tables widely spaced and masks required, except when eating. For reservations, visit ciaatcopia.com.

The upcoming menus are:

-- Monday through Wednesday, July 20–22

Prix-Fixe: $48 per person

First course: BLT Soup with Cheese Croustades

Main: Roasted Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb with Fennel Gratin

Dessert: Peach Cobbler with Lavender Honey and Chantilly Cream

Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli, and Grilled Sourdough Bread (supplement – $20)

Cheese Course with Artisan Bread (supplement – $16)

-- Thursday through Sunday, July 23–26

Prix-Fixe: $46 per person

First Course: New England Clam Chowder

Main: Bar Harbor-Style “Lobster Roll” with Cole Slaw, Fresh Corn, and Tomatoes

Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake with Chantilly Cream

Cheese Course with Artisan Bread (supplement – $16)

Stuffed Quahogs (Clams) with Lemon (supplement – $18 for 2)

