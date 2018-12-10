The Napa Farmers Market has appointed Cara Mae Wooledge as interim market manager effective Saturday, Dec. 15.
Current manager Charlotte Florent is stepping down from the role at that time. Wooledge currently serves as the assistant market manager and education director.
A fifth-generation Napa resident, Florent recently relocated to Sacramento County to begin building her own agriculture-based business. "Growing the Napa Farmers Market has been an amazing blessing and gift. I have immensely enjoyed the connections I’ve made with the community,” says Florent. “But, the time is right to pursue my dream and I hope to come back to the market as a vendor in the future."