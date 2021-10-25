Taste of the Valley: Food news from Napa and beyond

In time for the Day of the Dead celebrations, chef Susana Trilling, in partnership with her extended Bay Area family, has launched ¡Ya Oaxaca!, her authentic Oaxaca-made mole sauces.
Trilling, the founder of Seasons of My Heart Cooking School, a culinary center in Oaxaca, and is considered an authority on Oaxaca cuisine. ¡Ya Oaxaca! is a family endeavor that includes her sons Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, who is chef de cuisine at La Calenda in Yountville, and Jesse Ulrich Trilling, head of operations. East Bay resident Azul Couzens (Jesse and Kaelin’s half-brother) is also a partner and leads marketing, sales, and distribution efforts.
The term “mole” stems from the Nahuatl word “molli,” which means “sauce” or “concoction.” Mole sauces are prepared throughout the Oaxaca and Puebla regions of Mexico and are characterized by their, layered flavors created by blends of dried chilies, spices, fruits, and seasonings.
¡Ya Oaxaca! makes three sauces, the bright and spicy Mole Rojo, a rich and complex Mole Negro, and Mole Coloradito, which has a touch of sweetness. All three have house-made chocolate in the blending, providing the distinctive and intriguing mole flavor.
They are made in Mexico, but have a striking fresh quality, as if you have been simmering them for hours on your stove -- it will be hard for others to believe you just opened a jar.
For information on where to find the new sauces or to order them online, visit yaoaxaca.com.
Chicken and fixin's at Savage and Cooke
If you find yourself on Mare Island on a Thursday through Friday, Savage and Cooke distillery has opened a restaurant featuring a menu created by Blanchard's Fried Chicken.
The menu offers chicken and a biscuit in a basket (light or dark meat, $10, or half a chicken, $16, along with a fried chicken sandwich ($12) or the perennial favorite of kids of all ages, chicken tenders ($10). You can also get a bucket of chicken (10 pieces) for $29.
The choice of sauces includes Korean Barbecue, Honey Butter and Cayenne Hot Sauce, $7 each.
Sides are mashed potatoes and gravy ($6); mac and cheese ($6); coleslaw ($5); collard greens ($6); and pimiento cheese and crackers ($5). Additional biscuits are $2.50, as are sea-salt chocolate chunk cookies. OK, maybe not low-calorie but certainly a lot of fun.
They serve cocktails as well. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, at 1097 Nimitz Ave., Vallejo. Call (707) 388-1864 or visit savageandcooke.com for more information.
Rob Larman’s Il Fuoco opens Oct. 28 in Sonoma
Rob Larman has transformed his Cochon Volant (“flying pig”) BBQ Smoke House, wheeling out his J & R Texas Smoker and rolling in a Forno Bravo wood-fired oven, to open Il Fuoco, “the fire,” an artisan pizza house.
“Sonoma County is heaven for a chef,” Larman says, “with ingredients that are among the best in the world, allowing a chef to cook simply and with the seasons.”
Larman has been part of the Sonoma County food landscape for three decades, first with Rob’s Rib Shack and then with his bistro, La Poste, where Chuck Williams opened his first store.
Prior to settling in Sonoma Valley, Larman was at San Francisco’s Scott’s Seafood and Kuleto’s, Casa Madrona in Sausalito, and Magnolia Place in Larkspur.
Why change a successful restaurant?
“As much as I love barbecue,” Larman said, “it is no longer a sustainable business model, neither financially nor environmentally. I do not want a business in which I have no control over my central costs and that is now the case with meat. With Il Fuoco, I can focus my creativity on local ingredients when they are in season."
Il Fuoco’s menu focuses on classic and contemporary Italian-style pizzas, among them a Margherita, roasted mushroom with preserved lemons; fresh clams with garlic and Pecorino; salumi with Vella tome, and WTF, featuring house-smoked brisket and pork shoulder, sausage, maple-cured bacon, mozzarella, and tomato. The WTF Burger will stay on the menu.
Antipasti options include olives, meatballs, frito misto with shrimp, salumi, wood-roasted artichokes, and a variety of salads.
The dessert menu features Larman’s famous big pies, Lizzy’s double chocolate, walnut and sel gris cookies, and La Poste’s spectacular Chocolate Mousse, spiked with Grand Marnier. Beverages feature local selections with an emphasis on Cal-Ital wines, aperitif cocktails, and drinks for non-imbibers. Pizza prices, which serve one or two as an entrée, range from $19 to $24.
On Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Larman will fire up his traveling smoker for a pop-up, with eat-in and take-out options. Four Star Seafood will continue to carry Larman’s smoked meats and Cochon Volant Catering remains a delicious option for clients throughout the Bay Area.
Il Fuoco, located at 18350 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, opens to the public on October 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (707) 509-5480, ilfuocopizza.com.
