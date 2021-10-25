Taste of the Valley: Food news from Napa and beyond

Rob Larman has transformed his Cochon Volant (“flying pig”) BBQ Smoke House, wheeling out his J & R Texas Smoker and rolling in a Forno Bravo wood-fired oven, to open Il Fuoco, “the fire,” an artisan pizza house.

“Sonoma County is heaven for a chef,” Larman says, “with ingredients that are among the best in the world, allowing a chef to cook simply and with the seasons.”

Larman has been part of the Sonoma County food landscape for three decades, first with Rob’s Rib Shack and then with his bistro, La Poste, where Chuck Williams opened his first store.

Prior to settling in Sonoma Valley, Larman was at San Francisco’s Scott’s Seafood and Kuleto’s, Casa Madrona in Sausalito, and Magnolia Place in Larkspur.

Why change a successful restaurant?

“As much as I love barbecue,” Larman said, “it is no longer a sustainable business model, neither financially nor environmentally. I do not want a business in which I have no control over my central costs and that is now the case with meat. With Il Fuoco, I can focus my creativity on local ingredients when they are in season."