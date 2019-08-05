The A&W Restaurant in St Helena will give away free root beer floats and collect donations for Disabled American Veterans on National Root Beer Float Day, Tuesday, Aug. 6.
From 2 to 8 p.m., the St Helena A&W will serve free, small root beer floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to Disabled American Veterans . The regular “Papa Tuesday” promotion will be suspended during the Free Float celebration, but will be available before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.
Visit rootbeerfloatday.com for more information and to make online donations.
On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of root beer was served in Lodi at a parade honoring World War I veterans. “A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said owner Peter Knight. “With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special.”
This is A&W’s seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with Disabled American Veterans. A&W and Disabled American Veterans hope to raise $200,000 for the organization, which serves more than 1 million veterans annually. Fundraising began in late June. The $150,000 A&W raised for Disabled American Veterans in 2018 provided an estimated $6,000,000 in direct benefits to veterans.
Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.
The St. Helena A&W is at 501 Main St.