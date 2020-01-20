Brix restaurant is making fried chicken to go every Wednesday night during the winter.
A fried chicken dinner for two is $40 and contains eight pieces of chicken, three biscuits, a seasonal vegetable, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Add a bottle of wine: Kelleher Chardonnay for $65 or Kelleher Sauvignon Blanc for $34.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It’s available to-go only on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Allow 30 minutes for pickup.
Order by calling 944-2749 or email friedchicken@brix.com.
Brix is just north of Yountville on Highway 29.