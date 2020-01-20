{{featured_button_text}}

Brix restaurant is making fried chicken to go every Wednesday night during the winter. 

A fried chicken dinner for two is $40 and contains eight pieces of chicken, three biscuits, a seasonal vegetable, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Add a bottle of wine: Kelleher Chardonnay for $65 or Kelleher Sauvignon Blanc for $34.

It’s available to-go only on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Allow 30 minutes for pickup.

Order by calling 944-2749 or email friedchicken@brix.com.

Brix is just north of Yountville on Highway 29.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0