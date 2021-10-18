Taste of the Valley: From pizza to Champagne

Mountain Mike's Napa location of the popular pizza chain opened last week at the former Sizzler’s, 1501 Trancas St, on the corner of Trancas Street and Claremont Way.
The redesigned space includes a party room and kids activity area,
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
In addition to its cheese, pepperoni and create-your-pizzas, it is offering a gluten-free version, dessert pizzas and specialty pizzas named after mountains (including Mt. Veggimore).
They also serve salads, chicken wings and oven-baked sandwiches.
The Napa Mountain Mike's includes a craft beer and wine list. Wines by the glass are $8 and include a Meiomi rosé, Monticello Chardonnay and Merlot, and JaM Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. A happy hour Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon is $4 a glass. Wine by the bottle is also available.
Thanksgiving at Angèle
Angèle in Napa will host a Provençal Thanksgiving feast for $85 per person.
The three-course meal begins with a choice of a County Line chicory salad with toasted walnuts, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese red wine vinaigrette and Herbs de Provence or potato leek soup with Perigord black truffles and créme fraïche.
The main course is a roasted Heritage turkey with traditional stuffing, potato gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy and Bettina's Mom’s Cranberry Sauce or Boeuf Bourguignon.
Dessert is pumpkin tart or warm apple-pecan bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream.
Visit www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/ to make reservations.
Angèle will close for a winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, reopening on Jan. 10.
New hours at Napa Valley Bistro
Napa Valley Bistro will begin closing on Sundays, after its last fall brunch on Nov. 7.
The new fall-winter hours are Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.
Champagne Week at Auberge du Soleil
Global Champagne Day is Oct. 22, but Auberge du Soleil is celebrating for an entire week, Oct. 18 to 24.
For their Champagne Week, executive chef Robert Curry is creating a six-course, prix-fixe tasting menu in The Restaurant, paired with Champagnes selected by wine director Kris Margerum that include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Pommery, Louis Roederer, Veuve Clicquot and Pierre Paillard.
The six courses are $185 and the wine pairing is $185. For food plus wine, the cost is $370. Reservations are required at aubergeresorts.com.
At the Bistro and Bar, Auberge will be serving Champagne cocktails and an extended list of Champagnes by the glass.
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.