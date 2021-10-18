Taste of the Valley: From pizza to Champagne

Dessert is pumpkin tart or warm apple-pecan bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream.

Visit www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/ to make reservations.

Angèle will close for a winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, reopening on Jan. 10.

New hours at Napa Valley Bistro

Napa Valley Bistro will begin closing on Sundays, after its last fall brunch on Nov. 7.

The new fall-winter hours are Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

Champagne Week at Auberge du Soleil

Global Champagne Day is Oct. 22, but Auberge du Soleil is celebrating for an entire week, Oct. 18 to 24.

For their Champagne Week, executive chef Robert Curry is creating a six-course, prix-fixe tasting menu in The Restaurant, paired with Champagnes selected by wine director Kris Margerum that include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Pommery, Louis Roederer, Veuve Clicquot and Pierre Paillard.

The six courses are $185 and the wine pairing is $185. For food plus wine, the cost is $370. Reservations are required at aubergeresorts.com.