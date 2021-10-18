 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: From pizza to Champagne

  • Updated
Pizza

Pepperoni pizza from Mountain Mike's. 

 Submitted photo

Mountain Mike's Napa location of the popular pizza chain opened last week at the former Sizzler’s, 1501 Trancas St, on the corner of Trancas Street and Claremont Way. 

The redesigned space includes a party room and kids activity area,  

In addition to its cheese, pepperoni and create-your-pizzas, it is offering a gluten-free version, dessert pizzas and specialty pizzas named after mountains (including Mt. Veggimore).

They also serve salads, chicken wings and oven-baked sandwiches.  

The Napa Mountain Mike's includes a craft beer and wine list. Wines by the glass are $8 and include a Meiomi rosé, Monticello Chardonnay and Merlot, and JaM Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. A happy hour Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon is $4 a glass. Wine by the bottle is also available.

Thanksgiving at Angèle

 Angèle in Napa will host a Provençal Thanksgiving feast for $85 per person. 

The three-course meal begins with a choice of a County Line chicory salad with toasted walnuts, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese red wine vinaigrette and Herbs de Provence or potato leek soup with Perigord black truffles and créme fraïche.

The main course is a roasted Heritage turkey with traditional stuffing, potato gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy and Bettina's Mom’s Cranberry Sauce or Boeuf Bourguignon.

Dessert is pumpkin tart or warm apple-pecan bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream.

Visit www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/ to make reservations. 

Angèle will close for a winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, reopening on Jan. 10.  

New hours at Napa Valley Bistro

Napa Valley Bistro will begin closing on Sundays, after its last fall brunch on Nov. 7.

The new fall-winter hours are Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. 

Champagne Week at Auberge du Soleil

Global Champagne Day is Oct. 22, but Auberge du Soleil is celebrating for an entire week,  Oct. 18 to 24.

For their Champagne Week, executive chef Robert Curry is creating a six-course, prix-fixe tasting menu in The Restaurant, paired with Champagnes selected by wine director Kris Margerum that include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Pommery, Louis Roederer, Veuve Clicquot and Pierre Paillard.

The six courses are $185 and the wine pairing is $185. For food plus wine, the cost is $370. Reservations are required at aubergeresorts.com.

At the Bistro and Bar, Auberge will be serving Champagne cocktails and an extended list of Champagnes by the glass.

