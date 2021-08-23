 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: Fun, food and fundraisers in Napa

Compline celebrates

masks team

From left, Matt Stamp, Jammir Gray, and Ryan Stetins are preparing to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Compline restaurant, wine bar, and wine merchant, in Napa. 

Compline Restaurant & Wine Shop celebrates its fourth anniversary in Napa with a birthday party that will raise funds for fire relief on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. 

Chef Jammir will fire up the patio grill, Matt and Ryan will pop Champagne, and Heitz Cellar, Brown Estate, Massican, Ashes & Diamonds, Halcyon Wine, Raen Winery and Scribe will pour.

Tickets are $60, with 50% of proceeds going to the Napa Valley Community Foundation to aid fire relief in the valley. 

Visit complinewine.com  for tickets and more information. 

Compline is at 1300 First St. #312, Napa, 707-492-8150.

Dinner and a tasting with the Christian Brothers

Brother Timothy

Brother Timothy Diener, 1910-2004, was a renowned winemaker in Napa Valley. 

The Lasallian Christian Brothers will hold a benefit wine tasting and dinner on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The wine tasting is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and the dinner is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests can taste and buy two new releases, 2018 Brother Timothy Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Brother Timothy Chardonnay. They can also sample 2018 Brother Timothy Chardonnay and buy the last remaining 2016 Brother Timothy Cabernet.

These wines are produced by The Hess Collection Winery next door in honor of Brother Timothy Diener.

The private wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres is $25 per person.

The wine tasting and dinner prepared by executive chef and CIA graduate Juan Zavala costs $200 per person. Buy tickets at www.lcbfoundation.org.

All proceeds support the mission of the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation.

Mont La Salle is at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa.

29th Hands Across the Valley

 The 29th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena

In addition to the walk-around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs, and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from the Bay Area party band, Mustache Harbor.

Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.

In its 28-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels, and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.

Tickets are limited and are $125 general admission, which includes the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, and dancing under the stars. VIP Sponsor tables of 10 begin at $5000 and include the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, seated VIP dinner, and dancing under the stars.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.To reserve a VIP Sponsor table, please call 707-888-3332.

For more information on Hands Across the Valley, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.

