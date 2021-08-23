Taste of the Valley: Fun, food and fundraisers in Napa

Compline celebrates
Compline Restaurant & Wine Shop celebrates its fourth anniversary in Napa with a birthday party that will raise funds for fire relief on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Chef Jammir will fire up the patio grill, Matt and Ryan will pop Champagne, and Heitz Cellar, Brown Estate, Massican, Ashes & Diamonds, Halcyon Wine, Raen Winery and Scribe will pour.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Tickets are $60, with 50% of proceeds going to the Napa Valley Community Foundation to aid fire relief in the valley.
Visit complinewine.com for tickets and more information.
Compline is at 1300 First St. #312, Napa, 707-492-8150.
Dinner and a tasting with the Christian Brothers
The Lasallian Christian Brothers will hold a benefit wine tasting and dinner on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The wine tasting is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and the dinner is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Guests can taste and buy two new releases, 2018 Brother Timothy Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Brother Timothy Chardonnay. They can also sample 2018 Brother Timothy Chardonnay and buy the last remaining 2016 Brother Timothy Cabernet.
These wines are produced by The Hess Collection Winery next door in honor of Brother Timothy Diener.
The private wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres is $25 per person.
The wine tasting and dinner prepared by executive chef and CIA graduate Juan Zavala costs $200 per person. Buy tickets at www.lcbfoundation.org.
All proceeds support the mission of the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation.
Mont La Salle is at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa.
29th Hands Across the Valley
The 29th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena
In addition to the walk-around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs, and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with the classic soft-rock sounds from the Bay Area party band, Mustache Harbor.
Hands Across the Valley VIP Sponsor tickets also offer a VIP dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell. The 2021 event is hosted by KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests, and Ibanez will be leading the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.
In its 28-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels, and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.
Tickets are limited and are $125 general admission, which includes the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, and dancing under the stars. VIP Sponsor tables of 10 begin at $5000 and include the walk-around tasting, silent and live auctions, seated VIP dinner, and dancing under the stars.
To purchase tickets, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.To reserve a VIP Sponsor table, please call 707-888-3332.
For more information on Hands Across the Valley, please visit www.handsacrossthevalley.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.