Taste of the Valley: Fun, food and fundraisers in Napa

The wine tasting is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and the dinner is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests can taste and buy two new releases, 2018 Brother Timothy Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Brother Timothy Chardonnay. They can also sample 2018 Brother Timothy Chardonnay and buy the last remaining 2016 Brother Timothy Cabernet.

These wines are produced by The Hess Collection Winery next door in honor of Brother Timothy Diener.

The private wine tasting with hors d’oeuvres is $25 per person.

The wine tasting and dinner prepared by executive chef and CIA graduate Juan Zavala costs $200 per person. Buy tickets at www.lcbfoundation.org.

All proceeds support the mission of the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation.

Mont La Salle is at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa.

29th Hands Across the Valley

The 29th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena