Taste of the Valley: Fundraising for the Napa Farmers Market
Lettuce

Carine Hines sells lettuce from her Sun Tracker Farm at the Napa Farmers Market 

 Submitted photo

With a return to normal life on the horizon, the Napa Farmers Market is launching a new fundraising program to support its activities. The new Friends of the Market campaign aims to build a diverse community of market-loving donors at a wide range of giving levels.

The funds raised will enable the Market to offer enriched customer experiences and maintain the existing food assistance and nutrition incentive programs that help to feed hundreds of local families.

The economic challenges of 2020 caused a sharp increase in demand for the market’s food assistance programs, with nearly 400 low-income Napa County families participating. In 2020, the Napa Farmers Market provided a record $65,115 in food assistance, which includes its Market Match program that doubles the value of CalFresh dollars when purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables from market farmers. The market relies on community support to continue offering them.

The fundraising goal of the new Friends of the Market campaign is $26,000 from 240 donors. While any donation amounts are appreciated, the market encourages local donors to pledge their support at four different levels: Beet at $50, Tomato at $100, Eggplant at $200, and Lettuce at $500.

Starting June 19, Market volunteers will be tracking progress towards the goal with a display on each market day, with fun activities to encourage on-the-spot donations.

The Friends of the Market campaign begins June 1 and will run through July 31. Friends who give $100 or more will receive a Friend of the Market canvas shopping bag as a special thank you gift.

Donate online at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate or send a check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822, Napa, CA 9458. You can also donate at the market with a check or on your mobile phone.

