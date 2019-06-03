The CIA at Copia is offering pop-up Mondays in their new Grove outdoor dining area.
Each Monday through October (when the weather's fine) a guest chef will prepare a special menu.
On the first Monday of the month it's Balagan—Israeli Kitchen, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Balagan celebrates the Israeli kitchen through the shared experience of communal dining. Blossom Catering Company, which was founded by two CIA alumni, Itamar Abramovitch and Nate Smith, prepare a four-course, family-style Israeli menu inspired by European, Middle Eastern, and North African traditions. The menu features Burekas, Ara’eas Pita, Lamb Shawarma, Shish Kebabs, and Middle Eastern Potpie. The cost is $65 per person.
Second Monday features Blanchard’s Fried Chicken (5-8 p.m.) as Master Sommelier Chris Blanchard serves his southern-inspired menu that also includes buttermilk biscuits; mac and cheese, collard greens, and coleslaw.
Third Monday is Contimo Provisions “Puttin’ on the Spritz,” 5-8 p.m., Contimo will offer an aperitivo of flat breads, burrata, and house-cured meats, followed by a main course of woodfired chicken, pork, and veggies, and a vibrant, seasonal salad. To drink? A sparkling spritz.
Fourth Monday is Estampa, 5–8 p.m.
Adjacent to the CIA gardens, Grove offers a laid-back yet comfortable setting for eating, drinking, and relaxing with a bocce court and live music on the weekends. They serve house-smoked barbecue, wood-fired pizzas, and garden-fresh salads as well as wine, beer, or cocktails.