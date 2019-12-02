Hal Yamashita Napa, the new Japanese restaurant in town, has a happy hour daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Monday (The restaurant is closed on Tuesday.)
It is serving Char Grilled Edamame ($5), Char Grilled Truffle Edamame ($7), Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura ($9), Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) ($9) and Spicy Tuna Tartare ($16). Beer (Sapporo, Japan) is $5 and a variety of sakes are $8.
Hal Yamashita Napa is at 1300 Main St., Napa. For details, call 707-699-1864 or visit halnapa.com.