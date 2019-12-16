{{featured_button_text}}

Hal Yamashita Napa has introduced a new Industry Night special served on Mondays. A pre-fixe menu is $50 for a  five-course dinner. The menu includes:

-- A seasonal soup (right now Winter Clear Soup with  Shiitake Mushroom and Chive;

-- Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with with Yuzu Mayonnaise and Shichimi Powder;

-- Chirashi Bowl, chef's choice of sashimi on sushi rice;

-- Robata Grilled Black Cod with Yuzu Miso Sauce, Grated Parmesan and Bottarga or Robata Grilled Snake River Farm Waygu Steak with Dashi Mashed Potato and house-made steak sauce

-- Seasonal Fruit Sake Compote with seasonal fruit Sorbet for dessert. 

The a la carte menu is also available on Mondays. 

The restaurant also has a happy hour, Wednesday through Monday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. It's closed on Tuesday. 

Make reservations at www.halnapa.com

Hal Yamashita Napa is at 1300 Main St., Napa. For details, call 707-699-1864.

