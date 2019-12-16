Hal Yamashita Napa has introduced a new Industry Night special served on Mondays. A pre-fixe menu is $50 for a five-course dinner. The menu includes:
-- A seasonal soup (right now Winter Clear Soup with Shiitake Mushroom and Chive;
-- Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with with Yuzu Mayonnaise and Shichimi Powder;
-- Chirashi Bowl, chef's choice of sashimi on sushi rice;
-- Robata Grilled Black Cod with Yuzu Miso Sauce, Grated Parmesan and Bottarga or Robata Grilled Snake River Farm Waygu Steak with Dashi Mashed Potato and house-made steak sauce
-- Seasonal Fruit Sake Compote with seasonal fruit Sorbet for dessert.
The a la carte menu is also available on Mondays.
The restaurant also has a happy hour, Wednesday through Monday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. It's closed on Tuesday.
Make reservations at www.halnapa.com
Hal Yamashita Napa is at 1300 Main St., Napa. For details, call 707-699-1864.