Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door closes till fall

Your last chance to dine, at Todd Humphries' Kitchen Door — until later this year — is June 4. The restaurant at Oxbow Public Market will close after lunch on Friday, in preparation for its move to a new location in downtown Napa.

The new, larger space, with additional patio seating, will be 1300 First St., Suite 272, off the Clay Street Promenade.

C Casa, also at the Oxbow Market, will move into the space that Kitchen Door is vacating.

Locals Days in Yountville

Yountville Locals Day, every Thursday starting on June 3, features special offers from the town’s shops, restaurants, tasting rooms spas, and resorts.

A variety of offers includes complimentary corkage at Ad Hoc and Bouchon Bistro; a free mini cocktail with a meal at Bottega; a mini blueberry muffin with purchase at Bouchon Bakery; a 25% discount on any Spanish bottle of wine from the wine list at Coqueta Napa Valley; 50% off the classic margarita at La Calenda; a $15 select glass of wine of the week at North Block Restaurant, and a four-course family-style dinner at Lucy Restaurant at Bardessono.