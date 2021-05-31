Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door closes till fall

Your last chance to dine, at Todd Humphries' Kitchen Door — until later this year — is June 4. The restaurant at Oxbow Public Market will close after lunch on Friday, in preparation for its move to a new location in downtown Napa.
The new, larger space, with additional patio seating, will be 1300 First St., Suite 272, off the Clay Street Promenade.
C Casa, also at the Oxbow Market, will move into the space that Kitchen Door is vacating.
Locals Days in Yountville
Yountville Locals Day, every Thursday starting on June 3, features special offers from the town’s shops, restaurants, tasting rooms spas, and resorts.
A variety of offers includes complimentary corkage at Ad Hoc and Bouchon Bistro; a free mini cocktail with a meal at Bottega; a mini blueberry muffin with purchase at Bouchon Bakery; a 25% discount on any Spanish bottle of wine from the wine list at Coqueta Napa Valley; 50% off the classic margarita at La Calenda; a $15 select glass of wine of the week at North Block Restaurant, and a four-course family-style dinner at Lucy Restaurant at Bardessono.
For wine lovers, there's a blind pour with each tasting experience at Handwritten Wines and Jessup Cellars; two for one tasting at Hestan Vineyards and in the courtyard at Heron House; 30% savings on bottle purchases for onsite consumption and $8 glasses of select white wines and $10 glasses of select red wines at Hill Family Estate; wines at local pricing starting at $10 a glass at JCB Tasting Salon; 50% wines by the glass at Priest Ranch Winery; 10% off bottle purchases at Stewart Cellars and 25% off tasting fees, and 10% off bottle purchases at Wine Country Connection.
For more information, and a complete list of Yountville Locals Day special offers, visit www.yountville.com/localsday.
Reservations are strongly encouraged. Check with individual businesses to confirm offers.
Tea at Ackerman House
Ackerman Heritage House will host a tea party on June 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The cost is $70 per person plus tax and gratuity for parties of 6 people or fewer.
French jazz plays as guests dine on tea sandwiches, fruit tartlets and scones, crumpets, and savory bites perfectly, served with organic teas from Tea and Trumpets in Sonoma.
Ackerman Family wines are available by the glass and bottle for an additional charge.
Ackerman Heritage House is at 608 Randolph St., Napa.
