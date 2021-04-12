Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door plans a move downtown

Kitchen Door plans a move

Kitchen Door restaurant will move to Napa's open-air downtown collective, First Street Napa, later this year. The restaurant, which has anchored Oxbow Public Market for a decade, will close that location in June 2021.

In winter 2021, the new Kitchen Door will open at its larger space at 1300 First Street, Suite 272, off the Clay Street Promenade.

Chef Todd Humphries plans to refresh Kitchen Door’s globally eclectic menu, while retaining classic favorites, including the roasted half chicken.

In 2011, when Humphries co-founded Kitchen Door, the mission was to create a restaurant that would serve a variety of appetites.

“We wanted our cuisine to be sophisticated, but not fussy,” Humphries said. “Our menu is elevated by the quality of our ingredients and the complexity of our flavors, but the dishes are approachable for every palate.”

With comfort in mind, the downtown space will be designed to flow freely between the interior restaurant and bar, which opens onto the patio seating.