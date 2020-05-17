Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door pop-up and Angèle at home

Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market has reopened, offering a pop-up take-away menu of their classic comfort dishes, meal kits to take home and prepare and select items from their Kitchen Door Pantry.
Available to order online, Kitchen Door’s to go offerings are available for no-contact pick-up from their outdoor patio facing Oxbow Commons.
“We’re bringing back dishes that our customers love so much and having a little fun while doing so,” said Todd Humphries, chef/owner of Kitchen Door. “Food brings people together in meaningful ways, which is especially important these days. When we moved from Martini House to Kitchen Door in 2011, it was to consciously bring family-friendly everyday dining to the masses, and we are continuing that tradition with our new take-away selections.”
The pop-up to go menu changes weekly and features Kitchen Door favorites including their wood-fired Asian-influenced chicken wings, pizzas, Chicken ‘Pho’ Ga,roasted half chicken, cream of mushroom soup, sanwiches, burgers and Korean-style ribs.
Meal kits include caesar salad, mushroom soup, pho and pizza.
“We took some time to reset and to figure out how best to offer our menu for take away orders,” explained Tim Seberson, general manager and managing partner. “Since online ordering is new for Kitchen Door, we wanted our customers to have a seamless experience ordering their favorite dishes and locally-sourced pantry items. For us, utilizing local and seasonal ingredients not only creates the most flavorful dishes, but also allows us to support local farms and purveyors that are so essential to a thriving community.”
Kitchen Door’s outdoor patio pick-up is available Friday through Sunday, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Meal kits need to be ordered before 3 p.m. on the day of pick-up and can be ordered up to three days in advance prior.
Beverages including wine, beer and cider can also be ordered.
The pop-up menu and online ordering is available at www.kitchendoornapa.com. The restaurant is currently closed to walk-in customers.
Angèle at home
It's the closest we can get to France, these days: Angèle restaurant continues to come up with creative ways that customers can enjoy the country cuisine of France at home.
Their new Sunday Supper is a complete take-home dinner that is $68 for two.
A sample menu includes salmon rillettes; asparagus salad with fava beans, frisee and pickled red onions and Sauce Gribiche; Pork Roulade wrapped in Bayonne ham and stuffed with sour cherries, pickled ramps, walnut and whole grain mustard; classic potato gratin; a Silverado Strawberry Tart and an Angèle baguette.
Angele also offers a variety of a la carte dishes and items from their Petite Pantry, which includes house-made marmalades, easy to prepare meals and flowers.
The menus change weekly.
Check angelerestaurant.com, www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/experience or call 707-252-8115.
