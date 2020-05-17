Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door pop-up and Angèle at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market has reopened, offering a pop-up take-away menu of their classic comfort dishes, meal kits to take home and prepare and select items from their Kitchen Door Pantry.

Available to order online, Kitchen Door’s to go offerings are available for no-contact pick-up from their outdoor patio facing Oxbow Commons.

“We’re bringing back dishes that our customers love so much and having a little fun while doing so,” said Todd Humphries, chef/owner of Kitchen Door. “Food brings people together in meaningful ways, which is especially important these days. When we moved from Martini House to Kitchen Door in 2011, it was to consciously bring family-friendly everyday dining to the masses, and we are continuing that tradition with our new take-away selections.”

The pop-up to go menu changes weekly and features Kitchen Door favorites including their wood-fired Asian-influenced chicken wings, pizzas, Chicken ‘Pho’ Ga,roasted half chicken, cream of mushroom soup, sanwiches, burgers and Korean-style ribs.

Meal kits include caesar salad, mushroom soup, pho and pizza.