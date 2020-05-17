Taste of the Valley: Kitchen Door pop-up, Angèle at home and Newton flash sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market has reopened, offering a pop-up take-away menu of their classic comfort dishes, meal kits to take home and prepare, and select items from their Kitchen Door Pantry.

Available to order online, Kitchen Door’s to go offerings are available for no-contact pick-up from their outdoor patio facing Oxbow Commons.

The pop-up to-go menu changes weekly and features Kitchen Door favorites including their wood-fired Asian-influenced chicken wings, pizzas, Chicken ‘Pho’ Ga,roasted half chicken, cream of mushroom soup, sandwiches, burgers and Korean-style ribs.

Meal kits include caesar salad, mushroom soup, pho and pizza.

For the week of May 18, the hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with brunch from 2 to 6 p.m.

Meal kits need to be ordered before 3 p.m. on the day of pick-up and can be ordered up to three days in advance prior.

Beverages including wine, beer and cider can also be ordered.

The pop-up menu and online ordering is available at www.kitchendoornapa.com. The restaurant is currently closed to walk-in customers.