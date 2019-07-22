La Calenda, Thomas Keller's Mexican restaurant, which opened earlier this year in Yountville, is now taking reservations.
Reservations for up to 10 are available on Opentable, and parties of more than 10 can reserve directly with the restaurant's private dining team. Walk-ins are welcome.
La Calenda's new Happy Hour, available 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., on Monday through Thursday, offers specials like queso fundido and the Senor Paloma cocktail in addition to $5 tacos.
La Calenda is at 6518 Washington St., Yountville. Call (833-682-8226 for details.