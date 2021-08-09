Taste of the Valley: Michelin's chooses North Block, Chochon 555 coming up

Michelin adds Yountville's North Block to its list
Yountville's North Block restaurant is among the 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.
It is the only one from Napa County added in 2021.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The additions were announced as a lead-up to the 2021 Michelin Guide California Bib Gourmand and Star announcements in late September.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Two alumni of the Momofuku group of Asian-American fusion restaurants opened North Block last spring in the former Redd Wood space, now part of the North Block hotel (formerly Hotel Lucca.)
Nick Tamburo, a former sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan took charge of the kitchen, while Andy Wedge, of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, is general manager and oversees the beverage program.
North Block, at 6757 Washington St., in Yountville, continues to serve wood-fired pizzas in addition to an inventive menu that spotlights local products.
The Michelin announcement reads, "Chef Nick Tamburo had big shoes to fill following the closure of longtime favorite, Redd Wood, but he’s made it look effortless. Start with thin slivers of kampachi garnished with preserved perilla or swipe large corn and nori fritters through a cloud-like mousse of corn studded with trout roe. Wood-fired pizzas are a nod to the previous tenant."
Cochon555 returns
Heritage Fire by Cochon555, returns to Napa Valley on Aug. 14, serving up heritage and heirloom foods that include dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, and goats alongside responsibly-raised fish, squab, rabbit, duck, fish, chicken and locally grown heirloom vegetables.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery.
Heritage Fire Napa will showcase nearly 20 chefs and butchers, each grilling heritage-breed animals. Participating chefs include Brandon Hicks of The Battery; Patrico Wise of Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen; Manish Tyagi of Aurum Indian Bistro; Jason Ryczek of Alley & Vine; Mark Dommen of One Market Restaurant; Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea; Lance McWhorter of Culture ETX; Jorge Ramos of Cebada Rooftop; Michael Fagnoni of Hawks Restaurant; Erik Hangman of Imagination on Fire; Peter Jacobson of Team Toast; Aaronette King of Eat Play Events & Catering; Jason Tuley of knife & barrel wine and Daniel Kedan of Culinary Institute of America.
Charles Krug Winery, Patz & Hall, Lang & Reed Napa Valley, Bee Hunter and Knife & Barrel will pour wines.
A percentage of ticket proceeds benefit The American Institute of Wine & Food.
Tickets start at $125 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cochon555.com/heritage-fire/napa-valley
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…