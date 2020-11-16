Taste of the Valley: Miminashi closing

Curtis and Jessica de Fede, owners of Miminashi in Napa, have shared the sad news "with a heavy heart" that they will be closing their restaurant on Nov. 23.

"Like many restaurant and small business owners, we’ve spent the majority of the past nine months trying to figure it all out," they wrote in a letter to their many fans. "With each new restriction and the ever-changing business climate of 2020, we tried to quickly adapt in order to survive. But as winter and its challenges arrive, PPP funds dry up, and the ability to financially stay afloat after so many months of struggle leaves us adrift, we see the writing on the wall."

Miminashi opened 4 1/2 years ago, serving a Japanese izakaya menu of foods they had learned to love in Japan.

Meadowood heads south for the winter

The Glass Fire destroyed the renowned Restaurant at Meadowood, but the restaurant team will be heading to The Farmhouse at the Ojai Valley Inn, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.

"While the winter residency was planned well before the Glass Fire, our time in Ojai will serve as an opportunity for the TRAM team to continue to cook and work together," the announcement read. "We look forward to crafting menus that encompass the divergent terroir of the valleys of Napa and Ojai.