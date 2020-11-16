Taste of the Valley: Miminashi closing

Curtis and Jessica de Fede, owners of Miminashi in Napa, have shared the sad news "with a heavy heart" that they will be closing their restaurant on Nov. 23.
"Like many restaurant and small business owners, we’ve spent the majority of the past nine months trying to figure it all out," they wrote in a letter to their many fans. "With each new restriction and the ever-changing business climate of 2020, we tried to quickly adapt in order to survive. But as winter and its challenges arrive, PPP funds dry up, and the ability to financially stay afloat after so many months of struggle leaves us adrift, we see the writing on the wall."
Miminashi opened 4 1/2 years ago, serving a Japanese izakaya menu of foods they had learned to love in Japan.
Meadowood heads south for the winter
The Glass Fire destroyed the renowned Restaurant at Meadowood, but the restaurant team will be heading to The Farmhouse at the Ojai Valley Inn, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.
"While the winter residency was planned well before the Glass Fire, our time in Ojai will serve as an opportunity for the TRAM team to continue to cook and work together," the announcement read. "We look forward to crafting menus that encompass the divergent terroir of the valleys of Napa and Ojai.
Pricing is $495 per person inclusive of wine pairings, exclusive of tax. Reservations are required and seating is extremely limited. Guests will be seated with the parties they book with rather than a communal dining table.
To make reservations call 866-584-1506.
Garden Suppers at Copia
Copia Grove Garden Suppers have moved indoors for the winter. The airy atrium is filled with greenery and has plenty of open space for safe, socially distanced dining.
They are open Wednesday to Sunday with prix fixe menus for Concierto di Pasta on Wednesday, Garden Suppers on Thursday through Sunday, and brunch is served Saturday and Sunday for $26 per person.
The Concierto di Pasta menu for Wednesday, Nov. 18 is $42 per person with no corkage fee. It includes a classic Caesar salad and a trio of three pastas for the table. This week they include: Risotto con vino rosso e salamino with lobster and cauliflower; Bucatini con mollusco with white wine and truffled cauliflower agnolotti with roasted Romanesco broccoli. Dessert is persimmon pudding with tangerine curd. Add on options are Bistecca ($50) and antipasti (+$20).
The Garden supper menu for Thursday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 22 is a Moroccan menu for $52 per person. It includes a beet salad with baby kale, fennel, citrus, feta and tahini dressing; Moroccan braised lamb shank with root vegetables, pomegranate, mint and couscous and orange cardamom cake with rose water, whipped cream and candied orange peel.
Supplements for the table are seared scallops with za’atar spiced lentils and preserved lemon ($20) and artisan bread and cheeses ($16).
More information and reservations are at ciaatcopia.com.
Cheese O’Clock: 'Four States, Five Stars'
Cheese experts Janet Fletcher and Laura Werlin present a guided tasting of five Blue-Ribbons winners from the American Cheese Society on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom/ Special guest is Peter Mondavi of Charles Krug Winery. Order the cheeses and wines now to taste along, or just listen as they share stories, cheese and wine pairing tips and opinions.
Register at zoom.us. Order the cheeses at www.igourmet.com. Order the wines at www.charleskrug.com.
