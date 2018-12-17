Miminashi, Napa ’s Japanese izakaya (Japanese pub), now offers classic Japanese hand rolls on Monday through Wednesday, from 9 p.m. until closing.
A hand roll (temaki sushi) is different than a traditional sushi roll in that the rice and fish are wrapped into a sheet of nori and eaten by hand individually, as opposed to cut into pieces for sharing.
Miminashi will offer three rolls with a 4 oz. Asahi beer for $15 per person, and six rolls with a 4 oz Asahi beer for $25. The hand rolls feature a variety of fresh ingredients, changing each night. Examples include salmon, yellowtail, scallops, crab and various vegan and vegetarian options like cucumber, avocado and vegetable tsukemono (traditional Japanese pickles).
Miminashi late-night hand rolls will be available at the bar only, and the regular late night menu will also be available to diners.
Miminashi is at 821 Coombs St., Napa, 707-254-9464, miminashi.com.
