Reservations are now open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program's fall restaurant taking place Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 and Dec. 3-12, with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The cooking school, part of Napa Valley College, offers an intensive, face-paced training for aspiring chefs.
Led by executive chef Elena Sirignano, the professional culinary students design, prepare and serve a multi-course luncheon daily as a way to gain the real-time experience of working in a restaurant. The menu is developed by the students, using local ingredients. It is paired with wines donated by local wineries.
The tentative menu includes rabbit chorizo tostada with Rancho Gordo scarlet runner beans and sweet potatoes and pan-seared, crispy-skinned striped bass with spaghetti squash. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. (Please indicate any dietary restrictions when you make your reservation).
The cost for lunch is $45 per person and includes food and wine pairings. All gratuities support student educational activities.
Lunch is served at the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
Make reservations online at napavalleycookingschool.org/. Once the restaurant opens on Nov. 19, reservations will be accepted during regular business hours by phone at 707-302-2452. Please call for parties larger than six.