Taste of the Valley: Napa Yard opens this week

After many delays, Napa Yard, the new outdoor gathering space on First Street, is slated to open to the public on Wednesday.

The 3.5-acre site in the former South Gardens of the CIA at Copia has been transformed into an attractive outdoor space that brings to mind a European beer and wine garden, where families and dogs are welcome.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The menu is relaxed too, comprising garden-to-table dining and “garden-to-glass” cocktails as well as beer and wine.

Chris Lehman, the manager of the project operated by Frame Ventures, said they had hoped to open last year, but the project was delayed by COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

The site includes gardens for vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers, as well as mature trees that surround the ample covered seating areas. The entire space will include a micro-distillery, café, bar, wine tasting area and an event space available for rentals.

The Yard has a three-year lease and is considered a “temporary” project.

Building materials include repurposed shipping containers that were part of the Yard at Mission Rock in the parking lot of Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, and now provide the kitchen and storage areas. Redwood and Douglas fir salvaged from wildfires have been turned into tables and benches.

Concordia Spirits is the on-site distillery that will create grape-based spirits infused with botanicals and fruits from the garden offerings, such as the sloe gin fizz made with berries from the mulberry trees in the garden.

Napa Yard is at 585 First St., in the south gardens across First Street from the CIA at Copia and adjacent to the parking lot.