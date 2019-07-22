Food TV personality Andrew Zimmern will act as lead moderator for The Conversations at Copia, a live talk series with pioneers of constructive disruption in the world of food.
Sharing stories of positive change, Zimmern's upcoming schedule is:
-- Sept. 7: Culture & Cuisine: What does it mean to be authentic and who gets to cook what?
-- Oct. 26: Food for Good: How can we expand access to food and reduce waste?
-- Dec. 7: Setting the Equity Table: Where is social change in the food and beverage industry coming from?
Early pricing for the first Conversations at Copia event on Sept. 7 is $75 through Aug. 1, after which it is $95. For information and tickets, visit www.ciaatcopia.com/conversations-at-copia.