The CIA at Copia's popular pop-up series is continuing this fall. They are just popping it indoors. On Mondays, and it will offering indoor pop-up dining from different chefs with a changing menu that will include Spanish home cooking, Brazilian bites, Southern-style eats, and ramen.
They will also be continuing their cinema "Under the Stars" series on Tuesdays this fall and winter -- but inside the Ecolab Theater. They will wintry drinks, popcorn, warm cookies and hors d'oeuvres inspired by each featured movie.
Indoor movies continue with "Mrs. Doubtfire" on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase from 6–7:30 p.m.
Also coming up at the CIA at Copia:
-- A Beginners Guide to Sushi Rolls with Chef Ed Metcalfe on Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn to make sushi the authentic way with Ed Metcalfe, executive chef at Sushimotos Catering. It includes lessons in the art of knife handling and rolling sushi. Afterward, take a seat at the chef's table and feast on your creation with a glass of wine as Metcalfe talks about fish and the history of sushi.
This class will feature sustainable fish from the Seafood Watch Guide by Monterey Bay Aquarium.
-- Real Talk About Food and Social Change
Join a conversation with Andrew Zimmern, Kwame Onwuachi ("Notes from a Young Black Chef") and chef Traci Des Jardins on improving diversity in the kitchen, creating opportunities for marginalized populations, and driving social change on Dec. 7, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Your general admission ticket also includes a pre-event reception and after-party with drinks, bites, and time to mingle with the panelists.
-- Third Annual Holiday Marketplace
Enjoy seasonal sips and snacks while shopping at the l holiday marketplace at The Store at CIA Copia Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and every Saturday through Dec. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. It will include a local artisanal goods, culinary holiday ornaments, gifts for the home, and CIA merchandise and gift cards.
The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa. For details, visit www.ciaatcopia.com.