Brix Napa Valley is offering new hours and options for private events throughout Cabernet Season and the holidays.
New offerings from Brix reflect the seasonal change in their garden of 25 raised gardening beds on the 16-acre estate. New dishes made with ingredients fresh from the garden include:
-- Smoked Eggplant & Goat Cheese Ravioli with Piquillo Pepper and Cranberry Bean Stew and Garlic Bread Crumbs
-- Niman Ranch Berkshire Pork Chop with Smoky Tomato Polenta Fries, and Romano Bean, Pine Nut, Charred Zucchini Puree
-- Bacon Salad with Frisee, Tomatoes, Nueske’s Bacon, Bacon Panna Cotta, Bacon Crumble, and Bronx Grape, Mizuna, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
-- Brix Big Lunch Salad with Baby Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Peppers and Herb Cream
-- The B.L.A.T. on Focaccia with Maple-Rubbed Nueske’s Bacon, Avocado, Heirloom Tomatoes, Charred Tomato Aioli, and French Fries
-- Brix Burger with Redwood Hills Smoked Goat Cheddar, Bacon Marmalade, Pickled Peppers, Mushrooms, Chipotle Remoulade, and Parmesan Fries
For the holidays, Brix is accepting reservations for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:
Brix is open on Thanksgiving from 1-7 p.m. and the three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner is $79 per person for adults and $38 per person for children 7–12 years old. A wine pairing can be added for an additional $45 per person.
For Christmas Eve, Brix will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On Christmas Day, Brix will serve a three-course, prix fixe dinner from 1-7 p.m. for $79 per person for adults and $38 per person for children 7-12 years old. A wine pairing can be added for an additional $45 per person.
On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Brix will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Brix also has a variety of private event spaces that can accommodate large and small groups. The Reserve Wine Cellar, Cottage, and Oakville Room can host parties of 6-60 guests. For more information on special events at Brix, visit brix.com/private-events.
Brix Napa Valley is just north of downtown Yountville at 7377 St. Helena Highway. Reservations can be made by calling 707-944-2749, or by visiting www.brix.com.