Grove 45, the award-winning extra virgin olive oil, has found a new home and a new story.
Ana and Marcela Hernandez, the new mother/daughter owners of Grove 45, are taking on the legacy of two well-known Napa Valley entrepreneurs.
Launched in 2009, Grove 45 was the creation of two long-time Napa Valley residents, Bonnie Storm and Nena Talcott. Both women, with a combined experience of 45 years in the farming community, decided to band together to create a distinctive olive oil company.
Storm, who moved to the Napa Valley in 1992, first planted olive trees on her 235-acre property in 1994. From there, she went on to win a number of awards, including the Orciolo d’Oro award at an international competition in Pesaro, Italy.
Talcott, who has farmed in the Napa Valley since 1975, joined Storm after 30 years of farming premium wine grapes and olives when she found retirement too quiet for her liking.
After a decade of farming and travelling the world with Grove 45, both Storm and Talcott have decided to step back and let the next generation take the reins.
“We’ve been at it for 10 wonderful years, and now it’s time for us to retire and let the next generation take over,” Storm said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Ana and Marcela to carry on the name of Grove 45.”
“We are very excited to begin this new adventure with Grove 45,” Ana Hernandez said. “Bonnie and Nena have built such an amazing company, we are honored to be considered their successors. We plan to carry on their legacy as female entrepreneurs and continue their tradition of excellence.”
The purchase of Grove 45 includes the 250 imported Italian varietal olive trees, which will be moved to the Hernandez family property in Knight’s Valley.
The mother-daughter duo also owns and operates Monte Olivos, a 100% organic olive oil brand, consisting of both Spanish and Italian varietals, which has been in operation since 2012.