The Restaurant at CIA Copia presents the first of a new Winter Dining Series, on Jan. 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A four-course prix fixe menu developed by CIA Executive Chef Todd Meyerhoffer and sommelier and general manager Scott Salvatierra, will be paired with Hall Family Wines. The evening is hosted by Hall assistant winemaker Alison Frichtl.
The menu includes Hamachi Tiradito with Walt, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 2017; Risotto with Liberty duck confit and wild mushrooms, with Walt, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, 2016; Five Dot Ranch New York Pave & Short Rib with Hall, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2016; and Dark Chocolate Ganache with Baca, Zinfandel, “Dusi Vineyard,” Paso Robles, 2017
Tickets are $150. For more information and reservations, visit www.ciaatcopia.com/event/hall-family-wines-dinner/