Taste of the Valley: News from Cole's Chop House, TruffleTV and a Father's Day special

Chef Jésus Méndez leaving Cole's Chop House

Executive Chef Jésus Méndez, the opening chef at Cole's Chop House in Napa, is leaving the restaurant, after leading the kitchen for over 20 years.

His sous chef of 12 years, Rodney Morris, has been promoted to Executive Chef.

At 16, Méndez moved from Jalisco, Mexico to Northern California, where he took a job as a dishwasher at a restaurant. Promoted to prep and cooking on the line, he worked his way up through various kitchen positions in the North Bay, eventually becoming head chef at Fusilli Ristorante in Fairfield.

The opportunity to work alongside chef Maria Helm Sinskey at Robert Sinskey Vineyards brought Méndez to Napa Valley. He went on to work with Greg Cole at Pasta Prego and Celadon in Napa, after which Cole asked him to join the team at his new restaurant, Cole’s Chop House, which opened in March of 2000.

Méndez led the culinary team at Cole’s to much success. Cole's has been featured in Food Network’s "Top Places to Eat," and receiving numerous awards from Open Table over the years, including a Diners’ Choice Award, and being named one of the "100 Best Steakhouses in America."