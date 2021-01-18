Taste of the Valley: News from Napa Valley restaurants

Di Fede joins Charter Oak team
Curtis Di Fede, whose popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa was shut down by Covid-19, has joined the staff of Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena
Di Fede, who grew up in St. Helena, gained his culinary skills in a global education in places that include Sicily, England and Japan, as well as time spent on cruise ships.
In Napa, he co-founded Oenotri restaurant before going on to create Miminashi, which served izikaya-style Japanese cuisine.
Charter Oak is currently open for take-out.
Slanted Door pop-ups at Press
Chef Charles Phan is bringing recipes from his renowned San Francisco restaurant, Slanted Door, to Press in St. Helena, where the culinary team will be creating them to go.
Phan, a James Beard award-winner, is credited with creating modern Vietnamese food in the U.S.
Among the dishes to go are Caramelized Chicken Claypot, Roasted Dungeness Crab, Daikon Rice Cakes, Slanted Door Spring Rolls with peanut sauce, Braised and Fried Tofu, and a Grapefuit and Jicama Salad.
Place orders at www.toasttab.com/pressnapavalley/v3/.
Dinner inspiration from Angèle
Angèle is now offering three-course meal kits, packed, prepped and ready for you to finish at home, three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The cost is $49 per person, with supplemental items available.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the menu includes Winter Chicory Salad, Roasted Heritage Chick and Chocolate Mousse. The menu for Friday, Jan. 22, is Endive and Arugula Salad, Red Wine Braised Short Ribs and Vanilla Panna Cotta.
Supplements include Regiis Ova Royal Caviar with accompaniments ($40); Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese ($22); Duck Rillettes ($16); Gemain Formagerie "Le Pico" Bonne Maman Honey ($18); Rodolphe Le Meunier Normandy butter ($12) and Angèle baguettes ($5).
Complete menus are posted at www.angelerestaurant.com; oder at www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/.
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
WATCH NOW: BEN & JERRY'S TO START MAKING DOG TREATS
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Philip Tessier of PRESS restaurant in St. Helena was a catalyst for a community effort to feed people harmed economically by the pandemic.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.