Taste of the Valley: News from Napa Valley restaurants

Curtis

 Curtis Di Fede

 Bob McClenahan photo

Di Fede joins Charter Oak team

Curtis Di Fede, whose popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa was shut down by Covid-19, has joined the staff of Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena

Di Fede, who grew up in St. Helena, gained his culinary skills in a global education in places that include Sicily, England and Japan, as well as time spent on cruise ships.

In Napa, he co-founded Oenotri restaurant before going on to create Miminashi, which served izikaya-style Japanese cuisine.

Charter Oak is currently open for take-out.

Slanted Door pop-ups at Press

Chef Charles Phan is bringing recipes from his renowned San Francisco restaurant, Slanted Door, to Press in St. Helena, where the culinary team will be creating them to go.

Phan, a James Beard award-winner, is credited with creating modern Vietnamese food in the U.S. 

Among the dishes to go are Caramelized Chicken Claypot, Roasted Dungeness Crab, Daikon Rice Cakes, Slanted Door Spring Rolls with peanut sauce, Braised and Fried Tofu, and a Grapefuit and Jicama Salad. 

Place orders at www.toasttab.com/pressnapavalley/v3/.

Dinner inspiration from Angèle

Angèle is now offering three-course meal kits, packed, prepped and ready for you to finish at home, three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 

The cost is $49 per person, with supplemental items available.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the menu includes Winter Chicory Salad, Roasted Heritage Chick and Chocolate Mousse. The menu for Friday, Jan. 22, is Endive and Arugula Salad, Red Wine Braised Short Ribs and Vanilla Panna Cotta.

Supplements include Regiis Ova Royal Caviar with accompaniments ($40); Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese ($22); Duck Rillettes ($16); Gemain Formagerie "Le Pico" Bonne Maman Honey ($18); Rodolphe Le Meunier Normandy butter ($12) and Angèle baguettes ($5).

Complete menus are posted at www.angelerestaurant.com; oder at www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/.

