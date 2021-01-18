Taste of the Valley: News from Napa Valley restaurants

Di Fede joins Charter Oak team

Curtis Di Fede, whose popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa was shut down by Covid-19, has joined the staff of Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena

Di Fede, who grew up in St. Helena, gained his culinary skills in a global education in places that include Sicily, England and Japan, as well as time spent on cruise ships.

In Napa, he co-founded Oenotri restaurant before going on to create Miminashi, which served izikaya-style Japanese cuisine.

Charter Oak is currently open for take-out.

Slanted Door pop-ups at Press

Chef Charles Phan is bringing recipes from his renowned San Francisco restaurant, Slanted Door, to Press in St. Helena, where the culinary team will be creating them to go.

Phan, a James Beard award-winner, is credited with creating modern Vietnamese food in the U.S.

Among the dishes to go are Caramelized Chicken Claypot, Roasted Dungeness Crab, Daikon Rice Cakes, Slanted Door Spring Rolls with peanut sauce, Braised and Fried Tofu, and a Grapefuit and Jicama Salad.