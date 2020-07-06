Taste of the Valley: Nick the Greek, Cheese online, and Supper in the Garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time for Cheese

Cheese experts Janet Fletcher and Laura Werlin will present a series of you-are-(almost)-there online cheese and wine tastings. Discover new cheeses, become a smart cheese shopper and get wine tips from Bay Area wine experts Peter Granoff, MS, and Debbie Zachareas.

The series begins with “American Originals” on Thursday, July 16, 6 to 7 p.m. Subsequent programs include Summer Cheeses and the Wines that Love Them on July 23; Locavore Night on July 30 and Viva España! on Aug. 6.

To participate, reserve your seat on Eventbrite and specify your preferred cheese pick-up site: Oxbow Cheese Merchant (Napa), Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant (San Francisco) or Mission Bay Wine & Cheese (San Francisco).

Pick up your ready-to-go cheeses on class day or the day before (your choice).

Cut and plate the cheeses 30–45 minutes before class begins. Look for the Zoom invitation via email, then click on the Zoom link just before 6 p.m.

For more information, call 707-265-0404 or visit www.janetfletcher.com.

