Taste of the Valley: Nick the Greek, Cheese online, and Supper in the Garden

Time for Cheese
Cheese experts Janet Fletcher and Laura Werlin will present a series of you-are-(almost)-there online cheese and wine tastings. Discover new cheeses, become a smart cheese shopper and get wine tips from Bay Area wine experts Peter Granoff, MS, and Debbie Zachareas.
The series begins with “American Originals” on Thursday, July 16, 6 to 7 p.m. Subsequent programs include Summer Cheeses and the Wines that Love Them on July 23; Locavore Night on July 30 and Viva España! on Aug. 6.
To participate, reserve your seat on Eventbrite and specify your preferred cheese pick-up site: Oxbow Cheese Merchant (Napa), Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant (San Francisco) or Mission Bay Wine & Cheese (San Francisco).
Pick up your ready-to-go cheeses on class day or the day before (your choice).
Cut and plate the cheeses 30–45 minutes before class begins. Look for the Zoom invitation via email, then click on the Zoom link just before 6 p.m.
For more information, call 707-265-0404 or visit www.janetfletcher.com.
Nick the Greek Souvlaki and Gyro House is open
For many months, the sign above the shop promised that Nick the Greek Souvlaki & Gyro House was coming soon -- and now it has opened in the shopping center at the corner of Lincoln and Soscol avenues in Napa.
A franchise with locations throughout the Bay Area, the shop serves Greek specialties including gyros of beef/lamb, pork and chicken, sliced from vertical rotisseries and a served in warm pita bread with fries, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce.
The gyros as well as a variety of pitas filled with veggies, falafel, beef, and pork and chicken souvlaki are all $9.95, as is the Grecian Beef-teki Burger, which is served with feta cheese and spicy yogurt.
Any of the meats can be served in a bowl instead of pita bread for $10.45.
Avgolemono soup, the classic Greek dish made with lemon and orzo, is $5.50.
Salads include Greek ($9.45) and Gyro, a spinach and arugula salad with gyro meats is $9.45.
Other choices include souvlaki or gyro plates ($13.95) and a kids' plate ($7.95) along with Nick's Fries, feta, garlic, spicy yogurt and gyro meat or falafel ($9.95).
Desserts include baklava ($3.50), Greek frozen yogurt ($4,95) and Loukoumades, traditional Greek beignets with nuts and honey syrup ($5.95).
To order take-out, call 707-927-5802. Nick the Greek Souvlaki & Gyro House is at 721 Lincoln Ave., Napa. More information is at nickthegreek.com.
Supper at the Grove
The CIA at Copia is serving a nightly, prix-fixe dinner from 5-9 p.m. under the olive trees in the gardens. Garden Suppers at Grove are three-course, family-style fixed menus rotating regularly and showcasing the bounty of the Copia garden. The outdoor space allows diners to enjoy a chef-prepared meal safely distanced from other parties.
The menu for July 5–8 is:
— First Course: House made Mozzarella Salad with Melon, Basil, and Prosciutto
— Main: Grilled Five Dot Ranch Bavette Steak with Fingerling Potatoes and Copia Garden Wild Arugula
— Dessert: New York Cheesecake with Fresh Berries Macerated in Essencia
Price is $46 per person.
Supplements include:
— Nicasio Valley Cheeses with Artisan Bread ($16)
— Steamed Mussels with Calabrian Chili, Saffron Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread ($20)
For July 9-11:
— First Course: Radicchio, Fennel, and Olive Panzanella
— Main: Porchetta, Cranberry Bean Ragout with Long Cooked Escarole
— Dessert: Blackberry Peach Crostata
Price is $46 per person.
Supplements:
— Petaluma Creamery Cheeses with Country Rye ($16)
— Shrimp and Mushrooms with Garlicky Herb Butter ($20)
Make reservations at ciaatcopia.com.
