Taste of the Valley: Playte Kitchen offers professional classes for home cooks

Five Napa culinary and hospitality professionals, Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson, Maryam Ahmed, and Jenae Patrick, have launched Playte Kitchen, offering culinary experiences for home cooks.

Current offerings include virtual cooking and tasting classes that range in topic, skill level, and duration.

Together, the instructors have a combined 80 years of professional experience in the food and beverage industry, including brands such as the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

Matt Daile is a former teaching assistant and graduate of the CIA. He oversees current technology, creates initiatives for business growth, and is also in charge of graphic design and digital content for the PLAYTE brand.

Josh Anderson is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy. He has spent most of his career working for the CIA, culminating in a leadership role as an executive chef. During his 20-year tenure at the CIA, it’s estimated that he served more than half a million meals and taught hundreds of consumers how to cook at home.