Taste of the Valley: Playte Kitchen offers professional classes for home cooks

Taste of the Valley: Playte Kitchen offers professional classes for home cooks

Playte

From left, Matt Dailey, Maryam Ahmed,  Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson and Jenae Patrick have launched Playte Kitchen, offering a variety of culinary experiences for home cooks.

 Sarah Anne Risk

Five Napa culinary and hospitality professionals, Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson, Maryam Ahmed, and Jenae Patrick, have launched Playte Kitchen, offering culinary experiences for home cooks.

Current offerings include virtual cooking and tasting classes that range in topic, skill level, and duration. 

Together, the instructors have a combined 80 years of professional experience in the food and beverage industry, including brands such as the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

Matt Daile is a former teaching assistant and graduate of the CIA. He oversees current technology, creates initiatives for business growth, and is also in charge of graphic design and digital content for the PLAYTE brand. 

Josh Anderson is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy. He has spent most of his career working for the CIA, culminating in a leadership role as an executive chef. During his 20-year tenure at the CIA, it’s estimated that he served more than half a million meals and taught hundreds of consumers how to cook at home.

Sandy Sauter has developed and taught hundreds of classes and educational food programs for large-scale events and partnerships for Food and Wine, AFAR, and America’s Test Kitchens. She was the executive chef of public programs for California at CIA and has worked for other Napa Valley institutions including Bouchon Bistro, Dean & Deluca, and Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food, and the Arts.

Maryam Ahmed is the owner of Maryam + Company, Maryam, which specializes in connecting hospitality brands to their community. In 2020, Ahmed created the biannual Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum. She is the former director of public programs at CIA in California and a graduate of Cornell’s Hotel School and the Walla Walla enology and viticulture program.

Jenae Patrick is also is the operations manager for Maryam + Company. Her previous work includes CIA at Copia as an operations manager for public programs. 

All classes and experiences can be booked online. For more information, visit www.playtekitchen.com.

You have proven yourself to be a true cheese lover, but do you know how to take that love to the next level.

