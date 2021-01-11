Taste of the Valley: Restaurant Week(s) To Go in Napa Valley

He adds, “Encouraged by our success with both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve to-go kits, we’re going to go all-in for our ‘39th Annual All Black Truffle Tasting Menu’, offering an over-the-top, truffles-till-you-drop meal kit to-go beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13. It will be available Wednesday through Sunday nights for two weeks. As always, this menu will feature fresh truffles in every course, from the amuse-bouche through the mignardises, even truffle-infused butter to spread on your bread.”

They provide detailed instructions, pictures, and a series of short videos to help you finish and plate up a restaurant-quality meal.

They are also offering family meals to go as well as items from the Bank Cafe menu.

Frank concludes, “While I’d love to promise that we’ll be reopened by Valentine’s Day, what I can promise is that we’ll be ready with a fantastic and romantic to-go option if that’s what we need to do.”

Place orders to go at www.exploretock.com/latoque/. The restaurants are in the Westin Verasa Hotel at 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.

