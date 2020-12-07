Taste of the Valley: Restaurants shifting to holiday take-out

With all of the prevailing uncertainty about what the Covid-19 shutdowns will bring to Napa, many restaurants are shifting to take-out to keep some "happy" in the holidays.

Angèle reports that after the great success of their take-out menu for Thanksgiving, they will be announcing a Christmas Eve take-out menu, with details coming on Dec. 11. The Thanksgiving dinner sold-out swiftly, so check for the menu on the website, angelerestaurant.com. Angèle also offers Wednesday night suppers to go.

The CIA at Copia is continuing its Garden Suppers in the Grove while it can, but also offers dinners-to-go with a changing menu. Details are at ciaatcopia.com

La Toque, as well, is making take-out plans. La Toque at Home will offer two menus that will change every week. A themed, three-course menu to be served family-style celebrates "many of our favorite things, from Cassoulet to hanging out in Burgundy, to Chef Marcos’ jiggly tender slow-smoked mole rubbed brisket," says chef Ken Frank.

For the more adventurous, they are also planning a full-on, five-course tasting menu that will change every week. These meal kits will contain everything you need to finish and plate up a meal with detailed instructions and links to how-to video. It's dinner and a cooking class in one kit.