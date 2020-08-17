Taste of the Valley: SOAR for chefs and diners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katie Shaffer, founder of the Studio at Feast It Forward in Napa, has launched a new project to help local restaurants during the time of COVID-19.

“I have converted my parking lot at The Studio by Feast it Forward for the “S.O.A.R. Outdoor Dining Series,” said Shaffer. It stands for “support our area restaurants,” she explained, “because together as a community, we will SOAR.”

In partnership with Bright Event Rentals, Shaffer has turned the parking lot adjacent to her McKinstry Street building in an outdoor dining garden and invited local restaurants, who now can only serve customers outside or for take-out, as the number of COVID-19 cases has precluded indoor dining.

Shaffer said her goal is it to put diners at ease while helping local restaurateurs hard hit by mandated closures.

“Through November we have multiple valley restaurants calling us ‘home,’ alongside our 14 winery tasting collective,” she said.

These include Hal Yamashita, which recently closed its Napa restaurant that had opened last fall. It is now serving pop-up meals at the SOAR site. ZuZu Paella and La Taberna are also using the space for expanded service of their paella and tapas.