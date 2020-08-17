Taste of the Valley: SOAR for chefs and diners

Katie Shaffer, founder of the Studio at Feast It Forward in Napa, has launched a new project to help local restaurants during the time of COVID-19.
“I have converted my parking lot at The Studio by Feast it Forward for the “S.O.A.R. Outdoor Dining Series,” said Shaffer. It stands for “support our area restaurants,” she explained, “because together as a community, we will SOAR.”
In partnership with Bright Event Rentals, Shaffer has turned the parking lot adjacent to her McKinstry Street building in an outdoor dining garden and invited local restaurants, who now can only serve customers outside or for take-out, as the number of COVID-19 cases has precluded indoor dining.
Shaffer said her goal is it to put diners at ease while helping local restaurateurs hard hit by mandated closures.
“Through November we have multiple valley restaurants calling us ‘home,’ alongside our 14 winery tasting collective,” she said.
These include Hal Yamashita, which recently closed its Napa restaurant that had opened last fall. It is now serving pop-up meals at the SOAR site. ZuZu Paella and La Taberna are also using the space for expanded service of their paella and tapas.
Additional participants are Jax Diner/The Mule and Sticky Business BBQ, which was in the process of opening their first restaurant when COVID-19 hit, and subsequently lost their lease, Shaffer said.
Baxtalo caterers are also signing on for events.
“More will be announced,” Shaffer said.
For schedules and changes, visit the website, feastitforward.com/pages/events.
Supper at the Grove
The Grove at the CIA at Copia in Napa continues its nightly suppers, serving a prix-fixe, family style meal from 5 to 9 p.m.
Upcoming menus include:
- -Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19
Prix Fixe: $48 per person
First Course: Copia Garden Vegetables with Burrata, Prosciutto and Arugula
Main: Braised Short Rib Pappardelle
Dessert: Grilled Peaches with Mascarpone Cream and Crushed Amaretti Cookies
Supplemental: Baked Shrimp with Garlic and Fennel Butter
— Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 20-23
Prix Fixe: $52 per person
First Course: Tuna Confit with Garden Fennel, Tomatoes, Bush Beans and Aioli
Main: Grilled Marinated Lamb Brochettes with Roasted Eggplant, Chermoula and Mint Pesto
Dessert: Roasted Figs with Whipped Ricotta, Honey and Sesame Brittle
Supplemental: Fritto Misto with Romesco Sauce
For more information and reservations, visit ciaatcopia.com.
