Bank Café and Bar, the casual side of Chef Ken Frank’s renowned La Toque kitchen in The Westin Verasa Napa, is launching its new weekly specials.
-- Monday is Fry-day with three types of fry cones and a special basket of fries (i.e. Chili Cheese Fries, Loaded Pesto Fries, Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries, etc.) will be offered from 5-11 p.m.
-- Tuesday is Taco Tuesday! Weekly specials include Ribeye Asada Taco, Canarditas Tacos, Cochinta Tacos and more from 5-11 p.m.
-- Wednesday is Burger Night with 30 percent off Bank Café and Bar’s Burger of the Week from 5-11 p.m.
-- Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with comped corkage for all locals. If guests check in on Facebook, they get a Lobster Buttered Popcorn on the house from 5-11 p.m.
Bank Cafe is inside the Westin-Verasa Hotel at 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.