Taste of the Valley: Specials in February

Chefs to the Rescue!

The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy announces its inaugural evening event, Chefs to the Rescue! featuring a pop-up dinner, culinary demos and multi-artist performances.

This fundraiser takes place virtually on Feb. 25, and will support local restaurants, purveyors, small businesses and The Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy.

The Culinary Training Academy is a certified culinary jobs training program that educates people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse. Through this program, students are able to develop kitchen skills to support meaningful employment in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence, and dignity.

The virtual evening will feature a culinary conversation and demo by Chef Fields and Grammy-award winning artist, Zach Williams titled “Napa to Nashville.” Williams, whose duet with Dolly Parton was featured on the Country Music Awards, will also perform, as will up-and-coming musical artists Cain the Band.