Taste of the Valley: Specials in February

Chefs to the Rescue!
The Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy announces its inaugural evening event, Chefs to the Rescue! featuring a pop-up dinner, culinary demos and multi-artist performances.
This fundraiser takes place virtually on Feb. 25, and will support local restaurants, purveyors, small businesses and The Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy.
The Culinary Training Academy is a certified culinary jobs training program that educates people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse. Through this program, students are able to develop kitchen skills to support meaningful employment in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence, and dignity.
The virtual evening will feature a culinary conversation and demo by Chef Fields and Grammy-award winning artist, Zach Williams titled “Napa to Nashville.” Williams, whose duet with Dolly Parton was featured on the Country Music Awards, will also perform, as will up-and-coming musical artists Cain the Band.
The three-course boxed culinary dinner will be available for local delivery or pick up at The CIA at Copia in Napa, or Charles Krug winery in St Helena. Dinners are $75 per person or $95 with a bottle of wine, with proceeds dedicated to the Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy. Guests can also gift a dinner or donate to the fund-a-need, supporting program costs at the Culinary Training Academy.
Since March of 2020, in response to Covid-19 and the LNU/Glass Mountain fires, Napa Salvation Army’s Chef Paul Fields, along with the Culinary Training Academy students have prepared and distributed more than 100,000 meals to Napa residents and frontline workers. The event name was inspired by their dedication to feeding the community. For more information or to register virtual event tickets (complimentary) or purchase dinner tickets, visit chefstotherescue.org
Foodshed Valentine’s special
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a cioppino dinner from FoodShed.
Their cioppino is made with Dungeness crab, clams, mussels, rock shrimp, scallops, white gulf shrimp and cod and comes with garlic bread.
Dinners are available in even numbers for groups of two or more for $35 per person.
Please reserve in advance, as dinners are limited. Call 707-255-3340.
Dinners will be available for pickup on Saturday, Feb. 13.
And don’t forget our Valentine’s desserts to share with your sweetie. Foodshed has a variety of house-made treats.
Foodshed is at 3385 Old California Way in Napa.
A Compline Valentine
Compline is offering a special Valentine’s Saturday Supper Club takeout on Feb. 13.
These dishes, plus the full new menu, will be available for patio dining on both Feb. 13 and 14 evenings.
This Saturday Supper Club (Valentine’s Weekend Edition) is $150 for two and available for pickup between 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The menu includes:
- Gougères with herb choux, whipped manchego, membrillo
- Fancy Wedge with Castelfranco radicchio, dolce Gorgonzola, purple ninja radish, duck chicharrón, cracked black pepper dressing
- Broiled Oysters wth Dungeness crab, mMyer lemon, perilla and garlic bread crumbs
- Liberty Duck Two Ways—Crispy duck leg confit, smoked duck crépinette, cherry duck jus
Sides are chile garlic crisp broccoli rabe and Parmesan polenta
Dessert is white chocolate cheesecake with green cardamom, speculoos, Lilikoi butter
Compline is at 1300 First St,.#312, Napa, comlinewine.com, 707-492-8150
