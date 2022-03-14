Taste of the Valley: St. Pat's Day in the valley and more food news

Winston's Café is fully open

Winston's Cafe and Bakery is now serving breakfast and lunch in the old ABC space as well as offering takeout and Paulie's Bagels.

The menu is a bit limited but I suspect that and the hours it is open will expand over time.

It's open Wednesday to Friday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winston's Cafe and Bakery, 1517 Third St., www.winstonsnapa.com.

A reminder of new restaurants

And in case you somehow missed it, three new restaurants have opened recently in Napa– Los Agaves Mexican and The Waterfront Seafood Grille in the Riverfront building and Osha Thai where Mango on Main used to be. All are getting rave reviews.

Wilbur’s Tiki Lounge opened where Burger Fi was before COVID-19 infection dropped so dramatically, and I find many people missed that. It’s more about the tropical drinks than food but does serve the expected pupus and dishes inspired by Polynesian dreams.

Food for St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, better known for drinking than eating, but some restaurants in the valley will offer Irish (or Irish-American) menus.

It’s almost blasphemous to say so, but corned beef and cabbage is an American invention. Back home, the Irish used back bacon (like uncut Canadian bacon) in the dish, but it wasn’t available in poor Irish-American neighborhoods. However, their Jewish neighbor had preserved brisket, and that took its place.

There are far more Irish-Americans than Irish so we can enjoy our corned beer.

Clif Family’s regular Wednesday street food menu will serve Irish dishes the day before St. Paddy’s Day. You can call in orders to 707-301-7188 and pick them up at the Clif Family Kitchen, 1284 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena.

Many places like Contimo and Suppertime will offer takeout corned beef and dinners, while the Lunch Box at Copia will serve Reubens though that’s a stretch to call Irish.

At the Oxbow Market, Kara’s has cupcakes with Irish Cream frosting and shamrocks, and the Fatted Calf sells corned beef.

Be Bubbly will serve corned beef sliders and more to the sound of karaoke and Napa Valley Bistro will also feature corned beef and the usual side dishes.

The one Main Cigar dinner at Harvest Inn will surely recognize the Irish, and most bars around the valley will be lively.

The top spot for partying is probably Downtown Joe’s, which will feature the Sorry Lot, a local favorite Irish-inspired band.

Tacos Chavez’s 50th anniversary

It’s difficult to imagine a taco truck business lasting 50 years, but Tacos Chavez food truck will celebrate that anniversary on Saturday, March 19. It was the original taco truck in Napa Valley starting in 1972.

You can celebrate with them on Saturday, March 19, from 5 to 10 p.m. They’ll have music, food and raffles. Their specialty is tacos de cabeza al vapor, which is very in these days.

The truck hangs out at 75 Coombs St. in the parking lot of the market there. See facebook.com/tacoschaveznapa for more about the party.

Sunday night suppers

Both the Grove at Copia and Charlie Palmer Steak are now serving family-style fixed menus on Sunday night if you’re seeking an alternative to Sunday brunch, though they’re a bit fancier than those most of us are used to.

A deadline for beverage servers to pass a critical test

Just a reminder to any restaurant that serves alcoholic beverages: All people who serve alcohol (and their managers) must pass ABC’S new Responsible Beverage Server Training Program by July 1. This includes at least one manager supervising volunteers at charity events.

Law AB 1221, “The Responsible Beverage Service Act of 2017" passed in 2017, requires every person in California who serves alcohol to take and pass a training course.

A number of organizations are offering the training but the state administers the tests. See abcbiz.abc.ca.gov.

This information comes from Hinman & Carmichael (www.beveragelaw.com), which specializes in legal services for the alcoholic beverage, hospitality and cannabis industries. Obviously, they (or another lawyer) are better authorities than a note in a food column.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.