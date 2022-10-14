 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taste of the Valley: The Magical Kitchen of Illyanna Maisonet

  • Updated
  • 0

Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo Beans will host a book signing for Ilyanna Maisonet's new book, "Diasporican," (10 Speed Press) on Friday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rancho Gordo 1924 Yajome St., Napa.

Sando will interview Maisonet about her book on Puerto Rican food. 

Tickets are $5 and include a sample recipe from her book as well as bean samples and a taste of wines from Napa's Honrama Cellars.

Copies of illyanna's book will be available to purchase and all attendees will receive a free bag of Rancho Gordo beans.

Space is limited. Reserve a place at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-magical-kitchen-of-illyanna-maisonet-book-release-tasting-and-more-tickets.

Champagne Week at Auberge

Champagne week

Auberge du Soleil's Champagne Week takes place Oct. 24 to 30. 

 Auberge du Soleil will host its third annual Champagne Week Oct. 24 to 30 with daily Champagne tastings by premier and Grand Cru houses, along with  Champagne-paired dining experiences in the Michelin Star restaurant on site.

People are also reading…

Guests will be invited to broaden their bubble repertoire with a sampling from the bar’s expansive Champagne-by-the-glass menu or to try a Champagne caviar flight, available throughout the week.

Guests can make reservations at The Restaurant (www.opentable.com/r/the-restaurant-at-auberge-du-soleil) and The Bistro (www.opentable.com/r/auberge-du-soleil-rutherford).

Calistoga Food & Wine

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, is hosting Calistoga Food & Wine on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature grand tasting experiences from 36 wineries across the valley and culinary experiences from Napa Valley restaurants, including Solage’s Solbar and Picobar, Stanly Ranch’s Bear restaurant; Truss, Loveski Deli; Matheson and Little Saint. Tickets are $250 per person. Info, visitcalistoga.com › Events

The Latke Throw Down

Bardessono will host its second annual Latke Throw Down on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Yountville Community Center, located at 6516 Washington St, Yountville.

Guests are invited to observe and taste the latke creations from a competitive set of contenders. Following the judges’ tasting, a golden spatula will be awarded.

Ticket are $10, which makes a donation to ParentsCAN, a non-profit organization that partners with and guide parents when challenges arise in their child’s education, health, behavior or development.

Tickets can be confirmed by emailing events@bardessono.com.

+1 
Steve Sando

Steve Sando hosts a book signing for Ilyanna Maisonet's new book, "Diasporican," on Oct. 21 at Rancho Gordo. 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

Ducasse in Napa Valley

Ducasse in Napa Valley

When the renowned French chef Alain Ducasse and his team from Paris made a trip to Napa Valley to cook dinner at Opus One winery, here is what they cooked -- and where they ate. 

Cliff Family Bruschetteria supports Puertas Abiertas on Oct. 12

Cliff Family Bruschetteria supports Puertas Abiertas on Oct. 12

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck in St. Helena will support Puertos Abiertos on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when it will offer a Oaxacan-themed street food menu and donate 20% of all revenue generated from all orders placed at the food truck  to support Puertas Abiertas programs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News