Taste of the Valley: The Magical Kitchen of Illyanna Maisonet

Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo Beans will host a book signing for Ilyanna Maisonet's new book, "Diasporican," (10 Speed Press) on Friday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rancho Gordo 1924 Yajome St., Napa.

Sando will interview Maisonet about her book on Puerto Rican food.

Tickets are $5 and include a sample recipe from her book as well as bean samples and a taste of wines from Napa's Honrama Cellars.

Copies of illyanna's book will be available to purchase and all attendees will receive a free bag of Rancho Gordo beans.

Space is limited. Reserve a place at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-magical-kitchen-of-illyanna-maisonet-book-release-tasting-and-more-tickets.

Champagne Week at Auberge

Auberge du Soleil will host its third annual Champagne Week Oct. 24 to 30 with daily Champagne tastings by premier and Grand Cru houses, along with Champagne-paired dining experiences in the Michelin Star restaurant on site.

Guests will be invited to broaden their bubble repertoire with a sampling from the bar’s expansive Champagne-by-the-glass menu or to try a Champagne caviar flight, available throughout the week.

Guests can make reservations at The Restaurant (www.opentable.com/r/the-restaurant-at-auberge-du-soleil) and The Bistro (www.opentable.com/r/auberge-du-soleil-rutherford).

Calistoga Food & Wine

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, is hosting Calistoga Food & Wine on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature grand tasting experiences from 36 wineries across the valley and culinary experiences from Napa Valley restaurants, including Solage’s Solbar and Picobar, Stanly Ranch’s Bear restaurant; Truss, Loveski Deli; Matheson and Little Saint. Tickets are $250 per person. Info, visitcalistoga.com › Events

The Latke Throw Down

Bardessono will host its second annual Latke Throw Down on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Yountville Community Center, located at 6516 Washington St, Yountville.

Guests are invited to observe and taste the latke creations from a competitive set of contenders. Following the judges’ tasting, a golden spatula will be awarded.

Ticket are $10, which makes a donation to ParentsCAN, a non-profit organization that partners with and guide parents when challenges arise in their child’s education, health, behavior or development.

Tickets can be confirmed by emailing events@bardessono.com.