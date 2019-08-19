{{featured_button_text}}
Kids Tour Copia (copy)

A group of sixth-grade students from Silverado Middle School tours the gardens of the CIA at Copia.

 Register file photo

Interested in learning more about gardening and food seasonality? Get to the root of it in the new garden tour at the CIA at Copia.  Learn all about our organically farmed garden directly from culinary gardener Jon Brzycki. 

Discover how our edible garden grows from seed to harvest, the importance of seasonality and the consequences of nature. After the tour, enjoy a sample of the star of the day, garden produce.

Tours are held every Friday at 9:30 a.m. throughout September and October and cost $15 per person. More information is at ciaatcopia.com

