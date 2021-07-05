 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: Truffles at La Toque; the Grove at Copia reopens
Taste of the Valley: Truffles at La Toque; the Grove at Copia reopens

Truffles at La Toque

Ken Frank's fifth annual Australian Winter Truffle Binge will debut on Bastille Day, Wednesday, July 14 at his La Toque restaurant in Napa.

The truffle-loving chef is creating five decadent courses, all featuring fresh black winter truffles at the peak of their season and paired favorite summer produce.

This menu will replace the Chef’s Tasting menu every night for two weeks, through Sunday, July 25.

Frank recently showed how he elevates a grilled cheese sandwich on Truffle TV, created by the Napa Valley Truffle Festival, which will return in person next January.

Frank's secrets? Lots of shaved black truffles heaped on Brillat Savarin cheese spread on Model Bakery bread and grilled with French butter (Yes, Frank said, it must be French.) 

Reservations for La Toque's truffle menu are available at exploreTock.com/LaToque.

The Grove at Copia is back

The Grove at Copia has reopened with limited seating for the prix-fixe menu served outdoors under the olive trees, 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday at the CIA campus in Napa. 

The new executive chef is Sayat Ozyilmaz, who is originally from Istanbul, Turkey, and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2015.

Weekend brunch is coming next.

The menus change frequently and are inspired by produce from the Copia gardens. For updates and reservations, visit www.ciaatcopia.com.

