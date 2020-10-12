 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste of the Valley: Virtual cooking with CIA chefs

Taste of the Valley: Virtual cooking with CIA chefs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CIA at Copia

The CIA at Copia 

 Submitted photo

The CIA is introducing free, interactive virtual cooking sessions with CIA alumni chefs starting on Sunday, Oct. 18. 

Chefs Maneet Chauhan, Class of 2000' J.J. Johnson, ‘07 ;Johnny Hernandez ‘89, and Katianna Hong ‘05 are participating.

Chauhan will lead off the new series. She worked in hotels in her native India before starting her career in the U.S. Winner of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a judge on Chopped, she is also an award-winning cookbook author.

As founding partner of Morph Hospitality Group, Chauhan oversees all of Morph’s concepts, including Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Tànsuǒ, The Mockingbird, and Chaatable. She is also the founder of Hop Springs Brewery in Mufreesboro, Tenn.

Watch the series at cia.topeka.live.

Teatime at Ackerman Heritage House 

Ackerman Heritage House in Napa will host an afternoon tea on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. The cost is $70 per person plus gratuity. A maximum of 18 people can be accommodated. Groups are limited to 6 or fewer.

Listen to French jazz, while enjoying tea from Tea and Trumpets in Sonoma along with tea sandwiches, tarts, seasonal house-made jams and savory bites by chef Jennifer Smith,

A selection of Ackerman Family wines are available by the glass and bottle for an additional charge.

The menu includes traditional crumpets with pumpkin honey butter, Alaskan smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, gougeres, spiced apple scones with cinnamon glaze, tarragon chicken salad with a potato bun, Quiche Florentine, ricotta crostini with roasted butternut and sage and a brown butter pecan tartlet.

Tables will be socially distanced from one another. Guest and staff temperatures are taken prior to the tea ceremony.

Additional afternoon teas are scheduled for Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Dec. 12. and Dec. 13. Tickets are available for purchase at exploretock.com/ackermanfamilyvineyards/event/93025/afternoon-tea-ceremony

Ackerman Heritage House is at 608 Randolph St., Napa, www.ackermanfamilyvineyards.com/Events

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 ways to stay on track after binging on sweets
Food

6 ways to stay on track after binging on sweets

You didn’t just eat one piece of candy, you ate all the candy (or at least that’s what it felt like). You know it’s not the best move for your body — but now that it’s done, is there anything you can do to counteract its effects?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cracker Barrel adds alcohol to its menu

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News