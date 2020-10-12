Taste of the Valley: Virtual cooking with CIA chefs

The CIA is introducing free, interactive virtual cooking sessions with CIA alumni chefs starting on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Chefs Maneet Chauhan, Class of 2000' J.J. Johnson, ‘07 ;Johnny Hernandez ‘89, and Katianna Hong ‘05 are participating.

Chauhan will lead off the new series. She worked in hotels in her native India before starting her career in the U.S. Winner of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a judge on Chopped, she is also an award-winning cookbook author.

As founding partner of Morph Hospitality Group, Chauhan oversees all of Morph’s concepts, including Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Tànsuǒ, The Mockingbird, and Chaatable. She is also the founder of Hop Springs Brewery in Mufreesboro, Tenn.

Watch the series at cia.topeka.live.

Teatime at Ackerman Heritage House

Ackerman Heritage House in Napa will host an afternoon tea on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. The cost is $70 per person plus gratuity. A maximum of 18 people can be accommodated. Groups are limited to 6 or fewer.

Listen to French jazz, while enjoying tea from Tea and Trumpets in Sonoma along with tea sandwiches, tarts, seasonal house-made jams and savory bites by chef Jennifer Smith,