Taste of the Valley: 'Welcome to Waiters’ World': Joël Hoachuck writes a guide to restaurant service

It’s hardly news to most people that restaurants are having trouble finding help. And if they can find people who will work for them, those people may not have much experience in serving.

Joël Hoachuck, who’s known in Napa Valley to almost anyone who eats out, has written a book to help both restaurant managers — and the potential servers — be successful.

"Welcome to Waiters’ World: The Essential Guide to Serving Food and Drink" is a slim and well-illustrated book that might do exactly that.

Hoachuck explained why he wrote the book now (aside from having time to do so due to the pandemic):

“This book is especially needed right now because with COVID-19 and its aftereffects, we are all running short on staff. As a result, we are dealing with staff that has no restaurant experience and basically no clue what they are doing.”

It’s unlike the days when waiters went to culinary school or received other formal training. “Employees are now being hired based on their personalities, not on technique or knowledge, forcing management to train them from scratch. It is so important for managers to have this guide to enable them to train staff ‘on the fly.’ ”

"The goal of 'Welcome to Waiters’ World' is to provide the foundation for employees to grow upon and thrive within their careers,” he added. And it’s equally useful to waiters, managers and owners who want to create a successful environment and happy guests.

Its aim is to offer a tool for comprehensive training, saving countless hours while allowing the staff to speak the same language, provide better service, and make the restaurant a happier place to work and eat whether it’s The French Laundry or a diner.

Joël Hoachuck has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry worldwide, much in Napa and Sonoma valleys.

A native of the walled city of Carcassonne in Languedoc, one of the homes of cassoulet, Hoachuck, began his career in France as a waiter after army service and a time as a policeman. After working in a hotel in Nice, he was hired on the QE2 as a captain waiter until he met his future wife, Barbara Schwartz, on a stop in Cherbourg.

He joined her in the U.S. and in 1993, they settled in Napa Valley. He honed his skills at Tra Vigne in St. Helena, the most famed restaurant in the valley at the time. He then opened Bouchon for Thomas Keller and also worked at Auberge du Soleil and Bottega. After a stint in San Francisco, he returned to the valley and lives in Napa but is currently general manager at El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma.

In this time, Hoachuck has learned what it takes for a waiter as well as a restaurant to be successful. He has transferred this knowledge to this book, including how to interact with customers and coworkers in different situations with step-by-step instructions on performing the tasks of a waiter effectively with supporting illustrations for quick reference.

It’s a lot more complicated than someone who’s never been a waiter imagines. “Whether you are a professional or someone wishing to enter the restaurant business, reading 'Welcome to Waiters’ World' is a must,” said Alain Piallat, former president of Marriott Hotels of Canada in a press release about the book. “Written in a very concise way, it covers a lot of ground that restaurant owners and operators will benefit from.”

Another well-known local restaurant professional, Kate O’Reilly, added, “As a 40-year veteran in the hospitality industry, I see this book offering great reminders we all need from time to time. It’s an essential training guide for new hires and a useful training tool for owners and managers.”

The book even dips into wine service, providing a basic guide to what waiters need to know, even if there are sommeliers to supplement them.

In addition, the book provides a veritable “wiki” of wine service and a glossary of restaurant jargon, some designed to keep patrons happily ignorant. That alone is worth reading for the outsider.

For use as a textbook in a classroom setting, the book includes a quiz to test the reader’s knowledge.

Welcome to Waiters’ World, ($19.95, Restaurant Service Press, ISBN 978-1-7377112-7-8.)

More information is at welcometowaitersworld.com.