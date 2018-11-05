Napa Valley Cooking School Restaurant taking reservations
Reservations are open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program’s Fall Restaurant taking place Nov. 27 through Dec. 14 with seatings at noon and 12:30 p.m.
This hugely popular, twice a year event, is a hot ticket in the valley. At Fall Restaurant, professional culinary students design, prepare and serve a four-course, bistro-style menu paired with wine.
Lunch is served on the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena, and the dishes include produce from the organic, student-tended garden, eggs from their hens, and humanely raised meat products from the local purveyors.
The cost is $45 per person, plus a gratuity of 15-20, which supports student activities and field trips. The largest party they are able to accommodate is six guests per table.
Make reservations online at napavalleycookingschool.org. Once Restaurant opens on Nov. 27, all additional reservation requests and changes will be handled by phone (707-967-2901) during regular business hours, including requests to be placed on the wait list.
Twelve Days of Christmas at Meadowood
Chef Christopher Kostow, director Nathaniel Dorn and the team at The Restaurant at Meadowood will hold its Twelve Days of Christmas guest chef series Dec. 7-22.
This annual celebration invites chefs from around the world to collaborate with Meadowood’s team for a series of dinners.
In this 10th year, it will benefit the St. Helena Preschool for All, a local non-profit organization providing scholarships to young children. The Restaurant at Meadowood will donate $2,000 for each participating guest chef, plus 10 percent of every dinner ticket sold.
Guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to the event for St. Helena Preschool for All and to fire departments throughout the Napa Valley just in time for Christmas morning.
Day 1. Jose Enrique of Jose Enrique in Puerto Rico on Friday, Dec. 7
Day 2. Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends in Singapore on Saturday, Dec. 8
Day 3. Jessica Largey of SIMONE in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 11
Day 4. James Lowe of Lyle’s in London on Wednesday, Dec. 12
Day 5. Kamilla Seidler formerly of Gustu in Bolivia on Thursday, Dec. 13
Day 6. Byung-Jin Kim of Gaon in Korea on Friday, Dec. 14
Day 7. Wojciech Modest Amaro of Atelier Amaro in Poland on Saturday, Dec. 15
Day 8. Trevor Moran formerly of The Catbird Seat in Nashville and Justin Cogley of Aubergine in Carmel on Tuesday, Dec. 18
Day 9. Michael Tusk of Quince in San Francisco on Wednesday, Dec. 19
Day 10. Ana Ros of Hisa Franko in Slovenia on Thursday, Dec. 20
Day 11. Sota Atsumi of Maison in Paris on Friday, Dec. 21
Day 12. Christopher Kostow of The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena on Saturday, Dec. 22
Make reservations at meadowood.com.
Classes at the CIA at Copia
The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Nov. 5-11. For more information or to register visit ciaatcopia.com.
— Wednesday, Nov. 7
Pairing Basics: Let’s Talk About Sauces, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 4:30 – 6 p.m., $40
How much does your choice of sauce affect your choice of wine? Taste pulled pork with five different sauces and five different wines, plus a couple of favorite “adjusters” like salt and lemon to let you experiment and find your favorite flavor combinations. Along the way, you’ll learn why you like what you like and the best ways to recreate these matches at home. (21+ only)
— Friday, Nov. 9
CIA Skills: Easy Entertaining (Hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
From simple summer get-togethers to upscale cocktail parties, we’ll share the tips and techniques you need to make entertaining your family and friends at home fun, effortless, and elegant. Learn expert tips and tricks to make tasty hors d‘oeuvres, canapés, spreads, and artful cheese platters that shine every time. You’ll confidently walk away with the pro skills your need to create delicious food—and an unforgettable gathering that your guests won’t soon forget.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
— Sunday, Nov. 11
Family Funday: Mac & Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30-2:30 p.m., $15
What kind of ooey gooey comfort food brings back rich creamy memories of childhood? You guessed it, mac & cheese. Learn ways to reimagine this classic with flavorful cheeses and sauces and bold ingredients – even how to hide the vegetables. They will include healthy options like whole grain pasta, lean protein, or allergy-sensitive modifications for a twist on this classic childhood dish. A DIY mac & cheese sampling bar is included.
Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.