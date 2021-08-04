 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste of the Valley
alert

Taste of the Valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza

Tomato pizza with garlic and oregano is on the menu at North Block restaurant in Yountville, which will be included in the 2021 Micheline guide.  

 Mariana Calderon Photography

Michelin adds Yountville's North Block to its list

Yountville's North Block restaurant is among the 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.

It is the only one from Napa County added in 2021. 

The additions were announced as a lead up to the 2021 Michelin Guide California Bib Gourmand and Star announcements in late September.

Two alumni of the Momofuku group of Asian-American fusion restaurants opened North Block last spring in the former Redd Wood space, now part of the North Block hotel (formerly Hotel Lucca.)

Nick Tamburo, a former sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan took charge of the kitchen, while Andy Wedge, of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, is general manager and oversees the beverage program.

North Block, at 6757 Washington St., in Yountville, continues to serve wood-fired pizzas in addition to an inventive menu that spotlights local products.   

The Michelin announcement reads, "Chef Nick Tamburo had big shoes to fill following the closure of longtime favorite, Redd Wood, but he’s made it look effortless. Start with thin slivers of kampachi garnished with preserved perilla or swipe large corn and nori fritters through a cloud-like mousse of corn studded with trout roe. Wood-fired pizzas are a nod to the previous tenant."

Heritage Fire returns 

Heritage Fire by Cochon555, returns to Napa Valley on Aug. 14, serving up heritage and heirloom foods that include dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, and goats alongside responsibly-raised fish, squab, rabbit, duck, fish, chicken and locally grown heirloom vegetables.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery.

Heritage Fire Napa will showcase nearly 20  chefs and butchers, each grilling heritage-breed animals. Participating chefs include Brandon Hicks of The Battery; Patrico Wise of Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen; Manish Tyagi of Aurum Indian Bistro; Jason Ryczek of Alley & Vine; Mark Dommen of One Market Restaurant; Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea; Lance McWhorter of Culture ETX; Jorge Ramos of Cebada Rooftop; Michael Fagnoni of Hawks Restaurant; Erik Hangman of Imagination on Fire; Peter Jacobson of Team Toast; Aaronette King of Eat Play Events & Catering; Jason Tuley of knife & barrel wine and Daniel Kedan of Culinary Institute of America. 

Charles Krug Winery, Patz & Hall, Lang & Reed Napa Valley, Bee Hunter and Knife & Barrel will pour wines.

A percentage of ticket proceeds benefit The American Institute of Wine & Food. 

Tickets start at $125 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cochon555.com/heritage-fire/napa-valley

As the pandemic has progressed, tips for restaurant workers have declined. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News