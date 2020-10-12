Tastes Along the Water’s Edge – Harbor House and Noyo Harbor

On a recent trip to the Mendocino Coast, the briny ocean air, sparkling blue water and skies were a perfect frame for tasting food along the water’s edge.
My first stop was the tiny town of Elk, about 40 minutes south of Fort Bragg. At the junction of Highway 128 and Highway 1, I turned left on 1 to take a curvy road through the forest to emerge into a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean and the outskirts of Elk.
There, on stately grounds, stands the venerable Harbor House Inn, built-in 1916 and recently renovated and opened in 2017 along with its restaurant. Nothing interferes with the view of the ocean and gardens below from the dining tables set on the deck at the rear of the dining room.
The Michelin-starred restaurant, helmed by Chef Matthew Kammerer, is the kind of restaurant you might have found half a century ago in France, the kind where the owner-chef cooked from his garden, kept a trout pool in the nearby river, and foragers came to his back door with wild mushrooms and greens.
In Kammerer’s contemporary iteration, the vegetable and herb gardens are planted on the flank of the hill that dips to the ocean, he and his assistants gather the various seaweeds used in the kitchen, and they rely on locals for the abundant mushrooms. Lunch consists of a three-course meal, with a few optional sides, such as seaweed sourdough, which I found irresistible, and oysters.
The day I went, the side at lunch was a garden salad of perfect whole leaves of Little Gem lettuces with a Miso dressing, herbs, and flowers. The main course was creamy butterbeans topped with Black Cod, and dessert was a delicate strawberry panna cotta. The wine list is extensive. Really extensive.
My next stop was Fort Bragg and the Noyo Harbor Inn, which dates from 1868. Rebuilt and enlarged over the years, it recently underwent a major renovation and re-opened in 2017.
Built right on the north bank of the Noyo River, the inn overlooks Noyo Harbor, one of the ten top-ranking ports for commercial fishing in California. The Inn’s restaurant, Harbor View Bistro & Bar, has a large, wrap-around deck and lawns a stone’s throw from the harbor and river below, where diners can watch the activity, from the coming and going of fishing boats to kayakers and seals.
The restaurant makes the most of local resources. Goat cheese from Pennyroyal Farm in Boonville, local salmon, crab and rockfish, wild mushrooms, and an array of seasonal fruits and vegetables.
The chef, Fabrice Jean-Pierre Dubuc, who trained in France and who has guided kitchens from New Hampshire to Napa, prepares Mediterranean-inspired dishes and sumptuous breakfast fare – house-made English muffins for the Eggs Benedict, house-made brioche for the lush bread pudding, and even cinnamon buns.
The menu rotates seasonally, but one dish he couldn’t change. “From Day 1, I’ve had to keep the Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts on the menu,” says Chef Dubuc.
And I can see why. Delicious, especially with a glass of Navarro Rose. His Pan-Seared Local Salmon is served with Moroccan style vegetables and spices, atop couscous. It’s awfully hard to pass up the Harbor Burger, knowing it comes with hand-cut Kennebec fries. I’m especially looking forward to coming back in crab season—Chef Dubuc won first place in the 2019 Crab Cake Contest.
Crab season is coming up soon, and from the deck you can see some of the hundreds, if not thousands, of crab traps stacked up, waiting. To get a closer look, take the stairs that lead down from the inn, past the deck, to the harbor below.
You’ll also find multiple restaurants offering outside dining and take away. One of the favorites is the woman-owned Princess Market and Deli. It’s named after the owners of a fishing boat and there’s a good chance you might have your order of fish served up by one of them.
The menu is simple – lots of fish and more fish. Fresh halibut or rock cod tacos or poor boys, salads, or soup. Put in your order, then shop the fish market for local salmon, rock cod, lingcod, petrale sole, whole or fillets, sea urchin, and even, if you’re lucky, delicacies such as salmon collars and halibut cheeks.
Bring a cooler – the market will supply the ice. You can eat your meal on the outside benches or take it down to the end of the harbor, sit on a sea wall or sand and take in the expanse of the water’s edge.
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts
This is for one serving. For more, simply multiply as needed.
Recipe courtesy Chef Fabrice Dubuc, Harbor View Bistro & Bar, Noyo Harbor, Fort Bragg, California
½ cup maple syrup
½ cup sherry vinegar
Rice bran or other light oil for frying
4 ounces Brussels Sprouts, quartered and stem removed
1 tablespoon walnut halves and pieces
2 tablespoons chopped, crispy bacon
3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Place the maple syrup and sherry vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce to half, about 10 minutes. Set aside.
In a deep fryer, heat the oil. When hot, place the Brussels sprouts in a fryer basket and flash fry for 40 seconds until golden crisp.
Remove to a bowl and toss them with the walnuts, bacon, cheese and 2 tablespoons of the hot maple syrup and vinegar reduction. ( You will have some leftover). Mix well and add a touch of salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Serves 1
Pan-Seared Local Salmon Moroccan Style
Make the chermoula sauce, roasted ratatouille, and semolina prior to searing the salmon.
Recipe courtesy Chef Fabrice Dubuc, Harbor View Bistro & Bar, Noyo Harbor
6 ounces skinless salmon filet
1 pinch harissa spice mixed with cumin and paprika
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons clarified butter
2 tablespoons white wine
3 tablespoons chermoula sauce (see below)
3 ounces cooked couscous (see below)
3 ounces roasted ratatouille (see below)
For the chermoula sauce
¼ yellow onion, chopped
1 tomato, blanched, skin removed, then cubed
1 tablespoon tomato paste,
1 clove minced garlic,
¼ cup white wine,
1 tablespoon of harissa spices
pinch of cumin
pinch of paprika
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. When it is warm, add the onion and the garlic and sauté until the onion is soft. Add the tomato, tomato paste and the spices. Stir, then deglaze with the wine. Add salt and pepper. Puree with a hand blender and set aside.
For the roasted ratatouille
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ eggplant, cubed
½ zucchini, cubed
½ red bell peppers, cubed
¼ cup chopped red onion
2 tomato, stemmed and chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
2 sprigs thyme
1 sprig rosemary
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F.
In an ovenproof skillet, over medium heat, heat the olive oil. When it is warm, add the eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, and garlic and sauté 3- 4 minutes. Stir in the tomato then put the pan in the oven. Roast the vegetables, stirring once or twice, until soft, about 20 minutes.
For the couscous
½ cup semolina couscous
Pinch cinnamon
Pinch ras el hanout
Pinch of cumin
1 cup boiling water
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Combine the couscous, ras el hanout, and cumin in a bowl. Pour over the boiling water and cover. Let stand at least 10 minutes until firm. Fluff with a fork and add the olive oil fluff again.
For the salmon
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F.
Season the salmon with salt and pepper.
In an oven-proof sauté pan or frying pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When it is hot, place the salmon in the pan. Sear for about 2 minutes to caramelize the surface. Turn and sear the other side, about 1 minute. Deglaze with the white wine.
Place the pan and finish in the oven for 7 to 8 minutes for medium rare.
To serve, on a hot plate, place the couscous in the center. Top with 3 ½ ounces of the hot ratatouille. Place the salmon on top of the vegetables and drizzle with some of the warm chermoula sauce. Drizzle extra sauce on the side.
Quickly fry the pea shoots in olive oil and place on top of the salmon.
Serve immediately. Serves 1
Urchin Custard
Sea urchins often appear on the sea-to-table menu at Harbor House. The sea urchin tongues can be purchased from fish markets.
Recipe courtesy Chef Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House, Elk, California
200 grams bonita dashi
1 egg
50 grams sea urchin
Combine all in a blender. Strain.
Add 30 grams of custard base each into four ramekins or steamable vessel of our choice. Making sure to cover with a lid. In a steamer, cook the custards until set, checking after 4 minutes.
Kelp glaze
100 grams bonito dashi
10 grams kudzu: 10 grams cold water (mix to combine into a slurry)
1 sheet Nori
1 small tray, Sea Urchin
Over low heat, add the slurry to the dashi and heat until thickened and translucent
Grill nori over high heat until it blisters – grind to a powder. Reserve
To plate:
Remove the custard from the steamer and spoon some of the glaze on top; sprinkle some nori. Add 2-3 tongues of urchin. East immediately to get a temperature contrast of the cold urchin and the hot custard.
Serves 4.
