Tastes Along the Water’s Edge – Harbor House and Noyo Harbor

The menu rotates seasonally, but one dish he couldn’t change. “From Day 1, I’ve had to keep the Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts on the menu,” says Chef Dubuc.

And I can see why. Delicious, especially with a glass of Navarro Rose. His Pan-Seared Local Salmon is served with Moroccan style vegetables and spices, atop couscous. It’s awfully hard to pass up the Harbor Burger, knowing it comes with hand-cut Kennebec fries. I’m especially looking forward to coming back in crab season—Chef Dubuc won first place in the 2019 Crab Cake Contest.

Crab season is coming up soon, and from the deck you can see some of the hundreds, if not thousands, of crab traps stacked up, waiting. To get a closer look, take the stairs that lead down from the inn, past the deck, to the harbor below.

You’ll also find multiple restaurants offering outside dining and take away. One of the favorites is the woman-owned Princess Market and Deli. It’s named after the owners of a fishing boat and there’s a good chance you might have your order of fish served up by one of them.