Test Kitchen at Charlie Palmer Steak June 19
Executive Chef Francisco Lopez, Jr. experiments with new flavors and seasonal ingredients from across Northern California at the new Test Kitchen Table at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Charlie Palmer Steak in Napa.
Guests get a local history lesson as well as a look at what’s coming. For $75 per guest, enjoy a four-course menu focused on seasonal ingredients with optional wine pairings for an additional $50.
Reserve one of the 16 seats available by calling 819-2500.
Charlie Palmer Steak is at 1260 First St., Napa.
Locals Night Out in Napa continues June 19
Downtown Napa’s new, free, weekly “Locals Night Out” in First Street Napa continues from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. It takes place between between the Archer Hotel and Makers Market.
It offers live music, arts and crafts from Makers Market, food, wine, craft beer and “do it yourself” workshops.
Each week, three Napa bartenders will compete in a mixology contest presented by Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, allowing 200 locals to sample entries for $1 and vote for the People’s Choice award winner.
A panel of three judges will select the weekly winning bartender who will advance to the final round at the end of the eight-week series to compete in a grand prize finale. The Mix Masters Cocktail Competition is 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit donapa.com.