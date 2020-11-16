Thanksgiving specials offered in Napa Valley

A pop-up bake shop
Here's a way to sweeten the upcoming Thankgsgiving holiday: Pastry chef Jennifer Smith will be baking pies for a pop-up bake shop at Ackerman Heritage House in Napa.
Smith, who interned as a pastry student at Bouchon Bakery and went on to work at the French Laundry, is now the owner of Batter and Bliss catering. She also provides sweets at Ackerman Heritage House events, including their afternoon teas.
She will be baking four pies:
— Classic apple with flaky butter crust and organic apples
— Old-fashioned butterscotch pie with whipped meringue
— Bourban pecan tart
— Meyer lemon meringue pie
The cost is $30 per pie, and the deadline to order is Nov. 20. Pick-up orders is available on Nov. 23 or 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place your order by email at Kristie@ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.
More information is at exploretock.com/ackermanfamilyvineyards/event/209479/faq.
Thanksgiving dinner to go
One way to support local restaurants heading into winter is to let them prepare your Thanksgiving dinner to pick up, take home and enjoy safely with your family and friends bubble. Here's a list of some options:
Ad Hoc
They are sold out of their turkeys and fixings, but you can order apple and pumpkin pies from Bouchon Bakery at www.toasttab.com/ad-hoc-catering-6476-washington-street/v3.
Brix Napa Valley
They will prepare a classic turkey meal with sides and dessert with options of braised short ribs, salmon or wild mushroom vol au vent. Prices begin at $214 for parties of 2 to 8 guests.
Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at www.brix.com and can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 2 and 7 p.m. Chef Cary Delbridge will include instructions for heating the dishes.
Brix is at 7377 St Helena Highway, north of Yountville.
Carneros Resort & Spa
Turkeys To-Go meal kits are $350 and serve 4 to 6 people. Classic hits and vegetarian options are available. To order, call the Market at 707-299-4820 or email Pauline Stanley at pstanley@carnerosresort.com.
Carneros Resort is at 4048 Sonoma Highway.
Celadon
Call 707-254-9690 or email tana@celadonnapa.com to place orders for Thanksgiving meals to go. Pick-up orders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. Celadon is at 500 Main St., Napa. Info: www.celadonnapa.com.
Charter Oak
A family dinner is $300 and serves two people. Email orders to Dexter Hoelle at info@thecharteroak.com or call 707-302-6996. The last day to order is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.
Compline
Thanksgiving orders are available for a variety of sides to go with your turkey. Order at www.toasttab.com. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 8 p.m., at 1300 First St. #312, Napa.
Contimo
Contimo offers turkeys for $240-$295, plus a la carte side dishes, including biscuits ($18 a dozen) and a cranberry orange cocktail mixer, $14
Order at ordercontimo.square.site. Pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 950 Randolph St., Napa.
Farmstead
The meal for two is $130. Pick up orders Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thursday, Nov. 26. 738 Main St., St. Helena. Order at www.LongMeadowRanch.com. Info, 707-963-4555
Foodshed
Foodshed offers Thanksgiving dinner for $40 per person in groups of two or more. The last day to order is Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3385 Old California Way. Info, www.foodshedpizza.org.
Hop Creek Pub
Hop Creek Pub will offer a take-out family feast. The price for four is $98, six $147 and eight $196. Add on sides and desserts also offered. See details at facebook.com/hopcreekpub. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21. Pick it up Wednesday, Nov. 25, after 4 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3253 Browns Valley Road. Info, 707-257-7708.
Kitchen Door
Kitchen Door offers side dishes including mushroom soup, sourdough stuffing, gravy and roasted vegetables. Order by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Email tim@kitchendoornapa.com or call 707-226-1560. Pick up on Wednesday Nov. 25. Kitchen Door is at the Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa.
Meritage Resort
The Meritage Resort will be selling prepared meals to go at Fivetown and Olive & Hay. View the menu at meritagecollection.com. Order by Sunday, Nov. 22. Call 707-251-3084. Pick-up at Fivetown Grocery on Thanksgiving Day. Meritage Resort and Spa Vista Collina Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa.
NapaSport
NapaSport offers menu items a la carte, from a roasted turkey for $99 to Grandma's carrot cake for $50. Order at 707-927-5956 until Thursday, Nov. 19. Pick up is on Thursday, Nov. 25, noon to 5 p.m. at 145 Gasser Drive, Napa.
Sam’s Social Club
Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs in Calistoga offers dinner to go for four for $150 with a roasted turkey breast; and dinner for six is $225 with a whole turkey. Place your order online by Nov. 18; pick up on Thursday, Nov. 26, from noon to 1:45 p.m.
Silverado Resort
Chef Rodrigo at Silverado will prepare a Thanksgiving meal to-go that serves 6 to 8 people for $150. A traditional holiday pumpkin or pecan pie is an additional $15. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at www.silveradoresort.com. Pick-up times are noon to 6 p.m. in the Ballroom at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.
Solbar at Solage
Solbar at Solage in Calistoga will prepare a Thanksgiving at Home family feast with the classic fixings. The price for two is $150, for four $300 and for six $450. Order at aubergeresorts.com by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup Thursday, Nov. 26 at 755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga.
Sweetie Pies
Sweetie Pies offers a wide choice of pies and other Thanksgiving desserts at sweetiepies.com. Thanksgiving week, they’ll be open Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to noon. Sweetie Pies is at 520 Main St. Napa. Info, 707-257-7280.
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Three-course Thanksgiving dinner take-out orders must be placed before Nov. 24. Pick up time is between 2 and 4 p.m. The cost is $59 per person. Choose a starter, a main course and a dessert. All orders come with two sides. Info: www.tarlagrill.com, 707-255-5599, 1480 First St., Napa.
Watch now: Health Experts Advise Caution This Thanksgiving
Photos: The Table brings Thanksgiving dinner to Napans in need
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.