 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanksgiving specials offered in Napa Valley

Thanksgiving specials offered in Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
Pie

Jennifer Smith's holiday pies can be ordered through Nov. 20 from the Ackerman Heritage House Bake Shop pop-up. 

 Submitted photo

A pop-up bake shop

Here's a way to sweeten the upcoming Thankgsgiving holiday: Pastry chef Jennifer Smith will be baking pies for a pop-up bake shop at Ackerman Heritage House in Napa. 

Smith, who interned as a pastry student at Bouchon Bakery and went on to work at the French Laundry, is now the owner of Batter and Bliss catering. She also provides sweets at Ackerman Heritage House events, including their afternoon teas.

She will be baking four pies:

— Classic apple with flaky butter crust and organic apples

— Old-fashioned butterscotch pie with whipped meringue

— Bourban pecan tart

— Meyer lemon meringue pie

The cost is $30 per pie, and the deadline to order is Nov. 20. Pick-up orders is available on Nov. 23 or 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place your order by email at Kristie@ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.

More information is at exploretock.com/ackermanfamilyvineyards/event/209479/faq.

Thanksgiving dinner to go

One way to support local restaurants heading into winter is to let them prepare your Thanksgiving dinner to pick up, take home and enjoy safely with your family and friends bubble. Here's a list of some options:

Ad Hoc

They are sold out of their turkeys and fixings, but you can order apple and pumpkin pies from Bouchon Bakery at www.toasttab.com/ad-hoc-catering-6476-washington-street/v3.

Brix Napa Valley

They will prepare a classic turkey meal with sides and dessert with options of braised short ribs, salmon or wild mushroom vol au vent. Prices begin at $214 for parties of 2 to 8 guests.

Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at www.brix.com and can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 2 and 7 p.m. Chef Cary Delbridge will include instructions for heating the dishes. 

Brix is at 7377 St Helena Highway, north of Yountville.

Carneros Resort & Spa

Turkeys To-Go meal kits are $350 and serve 4 to 6 people. Classic hits and vegetarian options are available. To order, call the Market at 707-299-4820 or email Pauline Stanley at pstanley@carnerosresort.com.

Carneros Resort is at 4048 Sonoma Highway.

Celadon

Call 707-254-9690 or email tana@celadonnapa.com to place orders for Thanksgiving meals to go. Pick-up orders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. Celadon is at 500 Main St., Napa. Info: www.celadonnapa.com.

Charter Oak

A family dinner is $300 and serves two people.  Email orders to Dexter Hoelle at info@thecharteroak.com or call 707-302-6996. The last day to order is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena. 

Compline

Thanksgiving orders are available for a variety of sides to go with your turkey. Order at www.toasttab.com. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 8 p.m., at 1300 First St. #312, Napa.

Contimo

Contimo offers turkeys for $240-$295, plus a la carte side dishes, including biscuits ($18 a dozen) and a cranberry orange cocktail mixer, $14

Order at ordercontimo.square.site. Pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 950 Randolph St., Napa. 

Farmstead 

The meal for two is $130. Pick up orders Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thursday, Nov. 26. 738 Main St., St. Helena. Order at www.LongMeadowRanch.com. Info, 707-963-4555

Foodshed

Foodshed offers Thanksgiving dinner for $40 per person in groups of two or more. The last day to order is Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3385 Old California Way. Info, www.foodshedpizza.org.

Hop Creek Pub

Hop Creek Pub will offer a take-out family feast. The price for four is $98, six $147 and eight $196. Add on sides and desserts also offered. See details at facebook.com/hopcreekpub. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21. Pick it up Wednesday, Nov. 25, after 4 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3253 Browns Valley Road. Info, 707-257-7708.

Kitchen Door

Kitchen Door offers side dishes including mushroom soup, sourdough stuffing, gravy and roasted vegetables. Order by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. Email tim@kitchendoornapa.com or call 707-226-1560. Pick up on Wednesday Nov. 25. Kitchen Door is at the Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa.

Meritage Resort

The Meritage Resort will be selling prepared meals to go at Fivetown and Olive & Hay. View the menu at meritagecollection.com. Order by Sunday, Nov. 22. Call 707-251-3084. Pick-up at Fivetown Grocery on Thanksgiving Day. Meritage Resort and Spa Vista Collina Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa.

NapaSport

NapaSport offers menu items a la carte, from a roasted turkey for $99 to Grandma's carrot cake for $50. Order at 707-927-5956 until Thursday, Nov. 19. Pick up is on Thursday, Nov. 25, noon to 5 p.m. at 145 Gasser Drive, Napa.

Sam’s Social Club

Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs in Calistoga offers dinner to go for four for $150 with a roasted turkey breast; and dinner for six is $225 with a whole turkey. Place your order online by Nov. 18; pick up on Thursday, Nov. 26, from noon to 1:45 p.m. 

Silverado Resort

Chef Rodrigo at Silverado will prepare a Thanksgiving meal to-go that serves 6 to 8 people for $150. A traditional holiday pumpkin or pecan pie is an additional $15. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at www.silveradoresort.com. Pick-up times are noon to 6 p.m. in the Ballroom at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.

Solbar at Solage

Solbar at Solage in Calistoga will prepare a Thanksgiving at Home family feast with the classic fixings. The price for two is $150, for four $300 and for six $450. Order at aubergeresorts.com by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup Thursday, Nov. 26 at 755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga.

Sweetie Pies

Sweetie Pies offers a wide choice of pies and other Thanksgiving desserts at sweetiepies.com. Thanksgiving week, they’ll be open Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to noon. Sweetie Pies is at 520 Main St. Napa. Info, 707-257-7280.

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner take-out orders must be placed before Nov. 24. Pick up time is between 2 and 4 p.m. The cost is $59 per person. Choose a starter, a main course and a dessert. All orders come with two sides. Info: www.tarlagrill.com, 707-255-5599, 1480 First St., Napa.

Watch now: Health Experts Advise Caution This Thanksgiving

Photos: The Table brings Thanksgiving dinner to Napans in need

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Creamy soup satisfies your stomach
Food

Creamy soup satisfies your stomach

  • Updated

This is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

Watch Now: Related Video

10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Pumpkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News