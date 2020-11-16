Thanksgiving specials offered in Napa Valley

Sam’s Social Club

Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs in Calistoga offers dinner to go for four for $150 with a roasted turkey breast; and dinner for six is $225 with a whole turkey. Place your order online by Nov. 18; pick up on Thursday, Nov. 26, from noon to 1:45 p.m.

Silverado Resort

Chef Rodrigo at Silverado will prepare a Thanksgiving meal to-go that serves 6 to 8 people for $150. A traditional holiday pumpkin or pecan pie is an additional $15. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at www.silveradoresort.com. Pick-up times are noon to 6 p.m. in the Ballroom at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.

Solbar at Solage

Solbar at Solage in Calistoga will prepare a Thanksgiving at Home family feast with the classic fixings. The price for two is $150, for four $300 and for six $450. Order at aubergeresorts.com by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup Thursday, Nov. 26 at 755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga.

Sweetie Pies