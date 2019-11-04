The Ahwahnee at Yosemite National Park will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet noon to 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The five-course feast holiday menu includes:
— Red Kuri Squash Curry soup
— Candied Buddha’s Hand salad with Sunchoke Chips and Blood Orange Vinaigrette
— Cider-Brined Diestel Turkey served with Maple-Rum Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Ahwahnee Stuffing, Roasted Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes, Giblet Gravy, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, and Vegetable Melange
— Slow Roasted California Beef Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding, Roasted Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Mélange, and Au Jus
— Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pitt Ham served with Maple-Rum Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Vegetable Mélange, and Calvados-Bacon Glace
— Pumpkin Pie, with Anglaise Sauce, Whipped Cream, and Pumpkin Spice
— Apple Pie served with Caramel Sauce, and Whipped Cream
The cost is $121.54 for adults and $61.36 for children, 6-12 years old.
For more information about the Thanksgiving feast, visit the website at travelyosemite.com.