The Ahwahnee Hotel

The Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park

The Ahwahnee at Yosemite National Park will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet noon to 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The five-course feast holiday menu includes:

— Red Kuri Squash Curry soup

— Candied Buddha’s Hand salad with Sunchoke Chips and Blood Orange Vinaigrette

— Cider-Brined Diestel Turkey served with Maple-Rum Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Ahwahnee Stuffing, Roasted Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes, Giblet Gravy, Fresh Cranberry Sauce, and Vegetable Melange

— Slow Roasted California Beef Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding, Roasted Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Mélange, and Au Jus

— Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pitt Ham served with Maple-Rum Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Vegetable Mélange, and Calvados-Bacon Glace

— Pumpkin Pie, with Anglaise Sauce, Whipped Cream, and Pumpkin Spice

— Apple Pie served with Caramel Sauce, and Whipped Cream

The cost is $121.54 for adults and $61.36 for children, 6-12 years old.

For more information about the Thanksgiving feast, visit the website at travelyosemite.com.

