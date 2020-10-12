The Beer Guys in Wine Country

“Napa Palisades Saloon was born of a desire to sell some beer and make a local spot that felt like your favorite pub. We decided that we needed a place that we could grab a cool pint and watch a game while eating some great food that stands up to the best the Valley has to offer,” he said.

The gastropub offers beer, cocktails, wine (all in sealed cans and bottles for off-premise consumption), appetizers, snacks, sides, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

It is the beer – plus the culinary team’s commitment to serving fresh, pub-style food in an unpretentious, yet delicious way – that sets Napa Palisades Saloon apart from other restaurants.

“I have always been an advocate of fresh food and no processed ingredients, so we actually use a lot of the same purveyors as many of the more refined restaurants in town.” said Meyer.

Under the helm of Brown, and new chef de cuisine, J.C. Luna-Morales, Napa Palisades offers a doozy of a menu described as “farm-to-face food, Napa pub grub style.”

Brown, a classically trained chef originally from New York, has created innovative twists on comfort and pub food, which he describes as “West Coast style with an East Coast soul.” Luna-Morales, a Napa native, has been with Napa Palisades since its inception.