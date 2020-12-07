The best hot chocolate of all time. Seriously.

Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Yield: 4 servings (1 quart) 1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided 2 cups whole milk 1 cup whipping cream 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped 1/4 teaspoon salt In a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 cup of the sugar over medium heat until it melts and turns amber, without stirring; simply tilt the pan from time to time to encourage even caramelization. This should take a few minutes. Remove from the heat to cool for 1 minute. Carefully stir in the milk and cream, return to medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring well to dissolve (it may take a minute or two for the crystallized sugar to dissolve). Reduce the heat to medium-low. Whisk in the chocolate, the remaining 1/4 cup sugar and the salt, and stir until the chocolate has melted. Bring to a low simmer and cook, stirring continually without allowing the mixture to boil, until the hot chocolate is thickened, 5 to 8 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. You can speed up this process by filling a large bowl halfway with ice and water, pouring the hot chocolate into a medium bowl and placing that bowl in the larger bowl; stirring the chocolate will further quicken the cooling process. Freeze according to ice cream manufacturer’s instructions. Recipe by Daniel Neman, inspired by “Tasting Paris” by Clotilde Dusoulier Claridge’s Rich Hot Chocolate Yield: 4 servings 7 ounces best-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), broken into pieces 10 ounces whipping cream 4 cups (1 quart) hot milk Marshmallows